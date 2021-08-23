What Are the Actual Breeds of the Dogs on 'Paw Patrol'? We Have All the Answers You and Your Kids Need

There are some popular cartoon ideas that don't seem like they'd ever work on paper. Take the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, for example. The comic started off as a parody of Frank Miller's work and then transmogrified into a complete cultural phenomenon that's spawned countless toys, video games, movies, and other merchandise.

Paw Patrol sports a similar idea: anthropomorphized animals that help folks in need. But instead of sewer-dwelling reptiles, the show's comprised of cute and cuddly dog breeds.