If You're Ditching Turkey This Thanksgiving, Here Are a Few Last-Minute Alternatives Not sure what to make? We've got you. By Elissa Noblitt Published Nov. 26 2024, 4:16 p.m. ET

Content warning: This article mentions graphic animal abuse. With the holidays coming up, there are a few common dishes in Western culture that one can expect to enjoy — and the most prominent may be turkey. Whether oven-roasted, deep fried, or grilled, turkey is a staple Thanksgiving food, surpassing even mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie. However, while vegetarians have been cooking up turkey alternatives for years, we're likely to see a whole slew of new boycotters this year thanks to a resurfaced video.

Butterball, one of the most famous suppliers of turkey and other poultry products, is facing severe backlash following allegations of disgusting abuse, including sexual abuse, against their turkeys, which was showcased in a disturbing video. Now, folks all over the country are searching for last-minute Thanksgiving main courses to swap out their traditional Butterball turkeys.

1. Honey glazed ham

If you're hosting this season, you may be looking for a turkey alternative that won't cause too much of a stir or result in disappointment from your guests. Well, the good thing about honey ham is that it's already a holiday staple. Don't tell anyone, but we think it's the superior holiday main course.

While genuine, authentic Honey Baked Ham from the Honey Baked Ham store may be out of reach this close to the holiday (seriously, those things have wait lists), it can't hurt to check your local deli or grocery store to see what they have in stock. There are all kinds of copycat recipes out there, like this one from Cooking Classy.

2. Oven-roasted chicken

If the thought of giving up poultry for Thanksgiving is too much to bear but you just can't bring yourself to serve turkey, try serving up some roasted chicken. It's a familiar, quick, and easy choice that'll already go with all of the sides you and your potluck guests have planned. This recipe from The Pioneer Woman claims to make the "juiciest chicken ever."

3. Butternut squash lasagna

If you're looking to opt out of meat altogether this season, then you can't go wrong with an autumnal pasta dish. After all, big holiday meals are all about comfort and warmth — and what's warmer and more comforting than a big pan of butternut squash lasagna?

It's cozy, it's delicious, and it'll add an unexpected element to your Thanksgiving table. Italian Food Network queen Giada De Laurentiis has a recipe just for this occasion, and it sounds absolutely delectable.

4. Roasted cauliflower

In recent years, cauliflower has served dutifully as a meat alternative in many of our favorite dishes (cauliflower parm, anyone?) and Thanksgiving should be no different. While it certainly doesn't have the same texture or flavor as a traditional meat substitute, it's hearty and lends itself well to a ton of different flavors.

From brown sugar BBQ cauli courtesy of Delish to garlic butter roasted cauli from the Feel Good Foodie, you're sure to find something that fits your taste. And luckily, cauliflower isn't a traditional Thanksgiving dish, so you shouldn't have any issue finding it at your local grocery store.

5. All appetizers

It's an understatement to say that the holidays can be stressful. If you've found yourself juggling five different appetizers with nothing to show for a main course, why not lean into it? After all, turkey can only get you so far — we know who the real stars of the meal are. We're looking at you, Aunt Kathy's baked mac and cheese.