Giant Balloons Weren't Always in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, So What Did They Replace? Before giant balloons filled the air on Thanksgiving, the Macy's parade featured these other stars. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 25 2024, 11:52 a.m. ET

Every November, Americans gather together with friends and family to celebrate one of the nation's favorite holidays: Thanksgiving. It's a celebration that reminds people to be mindful of the things they have to be thankful for, and a chance to gather together to mark the autumn harvest and onset of wintry weather.

Yet there's one tradition that is perhaps more American than the dinner table turkey: the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The famed annual parade is broadcast to American televisions every Thanksgiving morning, and it proudly displays a pie slice of American culture in way-larger-than-life. But the parade didn't always feature the giant balloons we know and love today. Here's what those balloons replaced.

Source: MEGA Grogu from 'The Mandalorian' rises above the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Here's what the giant balloons replaced for the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade was first conceived of in 1924 as the Macy's Christmas Parade, according to the Library of Congress. Held on Nov. 27, 1924, it was an effort to drum up enthusiasm and holiday sales for the Macy's department store.

Originally, stars of the parade included Macy's employees, and live animals gathered from the Central Park Zoo. These animals would be the inspiration for what would come next.

In 1927, Felix the Cat was the first parade balloon introduced. At first, the balloons had no valves and there was no way to drain them, so they were released to pop high in the air. In 1928, valves were added to some, although some continued to be released for a few more years. In 1932, one balloon wrapped itself around the wing of a passing airplane and sent it into a tailspin. Clearly, this was the end of the "release and hope" era.

American culture is reflected in the floats and balloons that star in the parade.

Since 1927, America's love affair with the giant balloons has only grown. Each parade is a microcosm of American culture, showcasing things that are both traditional and contemporary. Popular characters are added year by year as Americans fold them into the collective culture.

In 1947, the parade was televised for the first time, bringing more Americans into the experience than ever before. Since then, Americans have tuned in at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Thanksgiving to enjoy their own slice of Americana.

In 1934, the first Mickey Mouse made an appearance in the parade. Snoopy from Peanuts is the balloon that has made the most appearances in parades over the years. And as the years pass, new pop culture icons are added such as Bluey (Bluey), Grogu (The Mandalorian), and Elf on the Shelf.

Source: MEGA Santa Claus, the star of the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, waves to onlookers