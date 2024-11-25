Home > Human Interest > Thanksgiving Check Out the Big Names Taking the Stage at the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! The 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature a star-studded lineup of performers that you don't want to miss! By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 25 2024, 10:32 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

After what feels like ages, Thanksgiving week is finally here! As we all prepare for the big celebration, let's focus on a beloved tradition for millions nationwide: Sitting on the couch and watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This tradition, which started in 1924 (though the actual parade is not celebrating its 100th anniversary just yet), promises another unforgettable display of massive balloons, jaw-dropping floats, and incredible performances. Speaking of performances, this year's lineup is nothing short of spectacular! Read on for the list of performers you can expect to see at the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Get to know the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performers!

Are you ready for a parade you'll never forget? If so, get ready because the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will bring the heat with a lineup of superstar performers that will surely steal the show!

Among the talent performing at the parade will be social media star-turned-singer Alex Warren, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, powerhouse singer Bishop Briggs, TikTok superstar Charli D'Amelio, and R&B artist Chloe Bailey. Plus, Coco Jones, Cole Escola, country duo Dan + Shay, and rising star Dasha will bring even more energy to the event.

The parade will also feature performances by icons like Idina Menzel, Jennifer Hudson, Lea Salonga, and Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, as well as New Kids on the Block's Joey McIntyre and pop legend Kylie Minogue. In addition, prepare to hear powerhouse vocals from Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winners Cynthia Erivo and Billy Porter!

But, wait — the excitement doesn't stop there! The 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade lineup includes even more chart-topping artists like Kylie Cantrall, T-Pain, Sebastián Yatra, The Temptations, Rachel Platten, and the high-energy duo Loud Luxury. The legendary parade will also include an exciting mix of performers, including The Bear star Liza Colón-Zayas, Tiler Peck, and country hitmaker Walker Hayes.

The celebration will also include performances from some of Broadway's hottest shows, including the Tony-winning The Outsiders, the Alicia Keys-penned Hell's Kitchen, and a hilarious stage adaptation of the classic film Death Becomes Her. Of course, the Radio City Rockettes will be back, bringing their signature precision and dazzling choreography to the streets of New York City.

As always, marching bands from across the country, along with dancers, cheerleaders, and other performers, will fill the streets with energy and excitement. And be sure to catch the special appearances from Jonathan Bennett, Tom Kenny, Ginna Claire Mason, Alison Brie, the WNBA champions, the New York Liberty (with their adorable mascot, Ellie the Elephant), and a whole host of other exciting stars!

How can you watch the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

If one or more of these amazing performers have you eager to watch the parade, we've got you covered on how to tune in! The three-and-a-half-hour extravaganza will air live on both NBC and Peacock from 8:30 a.m. to noon EST, so you can enjoy all the fun no matter where you are.