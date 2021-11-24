30 Thanksgiving Jokes to Keep Your Kids Laughing All Day

Thanksgiving is a time for family, gratitude, and delicious food. But as anyone who’s ever hosted a Thanksgiving dinner can tell you, it can be difficult to coordinate multiple dishes cooking in the kitchen while also having your wits about you as you entertain family, friends, and the kids.

Even if your holiday dinner is a little smaller and more socially distant this year, all the family time can get stressful, which is exactly when you need a few Thanksgiving knock-knock jokes in your back pocket to lighten the mood.