30 Thanksgiving Jokes to Keep Your Kids Laughing All Day

30 Thanksgiving Jokes to Keep Your Kids Laughing All DayBy Pippa Raga
Nov. 24 2021, Published 2:43 p.m. ET
Thanksgiving is a time for family, gratitude, and delicious food. But as anyone who’s ever hosted a Thanksgiving dinner can tell you, it can be difficult to coordinate multiple dishes cooking in the kitchen while also having your wits about you as you entertain family, friends, and the kids.
Even if your holiday dinner is a little smaller and more socially distant this year, all the family time can get stressful, which is exactly when you need a few Thanksgiving knock-knock jokes in your back pocket to lighten the mood.
While the adults have their festive cocktails in hand, you’ll need to find something to entertain the children at Thanksgiving, especially during the hours between the parade and dinner. So in order to avoid a houseful of bored family members, here’s a collection of silly, hilarious, and most importantly, PG-rated turkey jokes for kids that will get everyone in the family feeling festive until Black Friday and beyond.
Thanksgiving knock-knock jokes
1. "Knock knock!"
"Who's there?"
"Norma Lee."
"Norma Lee who?"
"Norma Lee I don't eat this much!"
2. "Knock knock!"
"Who's there?"
"Tamara."
"Tamara who?"
"Tamara we'll eat all the leftovers!"
3. "Knock knock!"
"Who's there?"
"Annie."
"Annie who?"
"Annie body seen the turkey?"
4. "Knock knock!"
"Who's there?"
"Arthur."
"Arthur who?"
"Arthur any leftovers?"
5. "Knock knock!"
"Who's there?"
"Aaron."
"Aaron who?"
"Aaron you having more cranberry sauce?"
6. "Knock knock!"
"Who's there?"
"Dewey."
"Dewey who?"
"Dewey have to wait long to eat?"
7. "Knock knock!"
"Who's there?"
"Emma."
"Emma who?"
"Emma real pig when it comes to eating turkey!"
8. "Knock knock!"
"Who's there?"
"Esther."
"Esther who?"
"Esther anymore gravy?"
9. "Knock knock!"
"Who's there?"
"Gladys."
"Gladys who?"
"Gladys Thanksgiving. Aren't you?"
10. "Knock knock!"
"Who's there?"
"Harry."
"Harry who?"
"Harry up, I'm hungry!"
11."Knock knock!"
"Who's there?"
"Nadia."
"Nadia who?"
"Nadia head when you say 'Gobble! Gobble!'"
12. "Knock knock!"
"Who's there?"
"Odette."
"Odette who?"
"Odette's a big turkey!"
13. "Knock knock!"
"Who's there?"
"Possum."
"Possum who?"
"Possum gravy on my potatoes"
14. "Knock knock!"
"Who's there?"
"Wilma."
"Wilma who?"
"Wil Ma make lots of food again this Thanksgiving?"
15. "Knock knock!"
"Who's there?"
"Aida."
"Aida who?"
"Aida lot more than I should have!"
16. "Knock knock!"
"Who's there?"
"Phillip."
"Phillip who?"
"Phillip a big plate and dig in!"
17. "Knock knock!"
"Who's there?"
"Howie."
"Howie who?"
"Howie am I supposed to walk in this turkey costume?"
18. "Knock knock!"
"Who's there?"
"Ava."
"Ava who?"
"Ava seen a play about the first Thanksgiving?"
Turkey jokes for kids
19. Q: What kind of key can't open doors?
A: A turkey!
20. Q: What did the turkey say to the turkey hunter on Thanksgiving Day?
A: Quack, quack!
21. Q: What's the best song to sing when preparing your turkey?
A: "All About That Baste."
22. My family told me to stop telling Thanksgiving jokes.... but I told them I couldn't quit "cold turkey."
23. Q: Why did the turkey play the drums in his band?
A: Because he already had drum sticks!
24. Q: Who is not hungry at Thanksgiving?
A: The turkey because he's already stuffed!
25. Q: What do you call a running turkey?
A: Fast food.
26. Q: Is turkey soup good for your health?
A: Not if you're the turkey!
27. Q: Why do turkeys always say "gobble, gobble"?
A: Because they never learned good table manners.
28. Q: Can a turkey jump higher than the Empire State Building?
A: Yes — a building can't jump at all.
29. Q: What did the mama turkey say to her naughty son?
A: If your papa could see you now, he'd turn over in his gravy!
30. Q: Why didn't the cook season the Thanksgiving turkey?
A: There was no thyme!