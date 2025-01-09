Keith Wasserman Was Looking for Private Firefighters, but How Much Is He Worth? He went viral after looking for a private firefighting force. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 9 2025, 10:46 a.m. ET Source: X/@Keith_Wasserman

The L.A. wildfires have been devastating to those in the area, but have also reflected the state of our modern world in a number of different ways. While it's not the most important story by a mile, some have been drawn into the saga of Keith Wasserman, an L.A. resident and millionaire who posted a plea on Twitter for private firefighters.

Article continues below advertisement

Following Keith's question about whether he could fire firefighters (that's not how any of this works), many wondered how much Keith is actually worth. Here's what we know about the now-viral X (formerly Twitter) personality, and what his net worth is.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Keith Wasserman's net worth?

Keith is the co-founder of the real estate investment company Gelt Venture Partners, and his net worth is estimated to be roughly $100 million thanks primarily to his successful real estate ventures, according to the Latin Times. He has worked at Gelt since the company's founding in 2008 and has invested in storage facilities and multi-family homes during that time. His philanthropic endeavors include work with The Resident Relief Foundation to help struggling renters.

Keith Wasserman Co-founder, Gelt Venture Partners Net worth: $100 million Keith Wasserman is an L.A. area millionaire who went viral on social media after asking if he could hire private firefighters to battle L.A. wildfires. He is a real estate investor who co-founded Gelt Venture Partners in 2008 and has earned most of his fortune through his real estate ventures, which focus largely on storage spaces and multi-family homes.

Article continues below advertisement

Keith went viral over a perfect late capitalist tweet.

Keith has a verified account on X, but he was not a household name until one of his tweets went viral in the midst of the wildfires that are ravaging Los Angeles. “Does anyone have access to private firefighters to protect our home in Pacific Palisades? Need to act fast here. All neighbors' houses burning. Will pay any amount. Thank you," he wrote.

Incredible nerve… His family is evacuated and he’s trying to hire private firefighters to risk their lives to save a home he most certainly has insured.



Incredibly tone deaf. pic.twitter.com/uNvOYbk4RN — Sam Vance (@samvance) January 8, 2025 Source: Twitter/@samvance

Article continues below advertisement

After posting the tweet, outrage quickly spread both on X and on other platforms, as some suggested that Keith believed he should be entitled to firefighters because he has the money to pay for them. Keith eventually clarified that he had already evacuated, and simply wanted to fire private firefighters to save his home.

"Incredible nerve … His family is evacuated and he’s trying to hire private firefighters to risk their lives to save a home he most certainly has insured," one person wrote. Others pointed out that Keith seemed to be suggesting that firefighters should not make their decisions based on their expertise, but based on who is paying them.