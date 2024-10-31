Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Million Dollar Listing Josh and Heather Altman Reportedly Left 'Million Dollar Listing LA' After Season 15 Fans will miss one of Bravo's staple couples. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 31 2024, 2:05 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Real estate power couple Josh and Heather Altman have made their final sale on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. The couple will reportedly exit the series.

Article continues below advertisement

Josh and Heather have been the stable couple on the Bravo series since Seasons 3 and 4, respectively. So, why are they saying farewell? Here's what to know.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Josh and Heather leave 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles?'

Josh and Heather have reportedly decided that MDLLA's current season, Season 15, would be their last. The season ended in September 2024 and showed the couple finally selling their Readcrest and Crescent Bay properties. A source from production told TMZ in October 2024 that the couple decided to leave because they wanted to be home more with their kids without Bravo's cameras being in the mix.

Heather and Josh have also shared their relationship on the show for over a decade, with her joining the series in 2008 and him appearing alongside her in 2010. They've revealed several highs and lows, and Season 15 was particularly challenging for them and their team at The Altman Brothers as they navigated a complex housing market. However, in the finale, the couple seemingly vowed to step away from anything that no longer served them.

Article continues below advertisement

"Next year, we're gonna do more of us and less of everybody else," Josh declared. So far, neither of them has confirmed their exit. However, their possible departure coincides with MDLLA's unclear future. Since Season 15 wrapped, Bravo hasn't announced if the show will return for Season 16. If it does, the show's other stars, Tracey Tutor and Josh Flagg, would possibly lead the charge. It's also possible the network could do a cast shakeup of the long-running series.