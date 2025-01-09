A List of Celebrities Who Are Among the Most Affected by the Los Angeles Wildfires Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Adam Brody, and Leighton Meester are among those affected by the tragic Los Angeles wildfires. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 9 2025, 10:20 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Wildfires are raging across parts of Los Angeles, destroying plenty of homes and forcing hundreds of thousands to evacuate the area. Despite firefighters' best efforts, the flames remain out of control. As we all know, L.A. is home to many celebrities, so here's a list of those most affected by the devastating wildfires.

Billy Crystal

On Jan. 8, 2025, Billy Crystal revealed that the home he shared with his wife, Janice, in Pacific Palisades, Calif., was destroyed in the wildfires. The couple had lived there for 46 years, raising their children and grandchildren in the home.

Source: Mega A restaurant in Pacific Palisades, Calif., burns down overnight.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester

Beloved couple Adam Brody and Leighton Meester are among the celebrities hardest hit by the wildfires, as their $6.5 million ocean-view property in Pacific Palisades went up in flames. The couple has not yet publicly commented on the loss.

Anna Faris

Comedic actress Anna Faris lost her multimillion-dollar Pacific Palisades mansion in the wildfires, where she lived with her family, including her son Jack (whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Pratt) and her husband, Michael Barrett.

Cary Elwes

On January 8, English actor Cary Elwes confirmed on Instagram that he and his family lost their home in the wildfires. "Firstly, myself and my family are all safe, thank God. Sadly, we did lose our home but we are grateful to have survived this truly devastating fire," he wrote.

Ricki Lake

Television host and actress Ricki Lake is also among the celebrities mourning the loss of her home. On January 8, she shared on Instagram that her house was "all gone" due to the wildfires. "It's all gone," she wrote alongside a heartbroken emoji. "This loss is immeasurable. It's the spot where [my husband Ross and I] got married 3 years ago. I [greive] along with all of those suffering during this apocalyptic event."

Cameron Mathison

Soap opera star and TV host Cameron Mathison announced via Instagram that his home was destroyed in the fire. "We are safe. But this is what's left of our beautiful home," he wrote, sharing a video of the remains. "Our home where our kids were raised and where they wanted to raise their own someday."

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

Former Hills stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have also lost their home. Spencer posted a video on TikTok showing their house engulfed in flames: "Nightmare came true," he wrote in the caption. Heidi followed up with a tearful TikTok, confirming the loss of their home and thanking fans for their thoughts and prayers: "Thank God we are safe ... it's just ... no words," she said, breaking down in tears.

Later that day, Spencer shared a photo of what remained of their home, finding a small sign of hope amidst the devastation. "The one positive sign I saw as our house burned down was our son's bed burned in the shape of a heart," he captioned the post. "A sign of how much love was in this house so thankful for all the years and memories there with our family." Spencer also revealed that his parents' house was destroyed in the fire.

Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller

According to Page Six, Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller, lost their home in Pacific Palisades. The longtime couple had recently purchased the $7.5 million property, which is now reduced to a pile of ashes.

Anthony Hopkins

Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins' home in Pacific Palisades was reduced to a pile of debris by the fires. Like many others, he has yet to comment on the loss.

Source: Mega

John Goodman

Emmy-winning actor John Goodman has also lost his home. Photos obtained by Page Six reveal that the Roseanne star's L.A. residence was completely destroyed in the fires, with not a single room left standing.

Cobie Smulders

Canadian actress Cobie Smulders' home in Pacific Palisades was tragically lost in the L.A. wildfires. She and her husband, Taran Killam, had bought the property in 2017.

Diane Warren

Renowned songwriter and 15-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren revealed on Instagram that her beach house was likely destroyed in the wildfires. "I've had this house for almost 30 years," she penned alongside a photo of the ocean. "It looks like it was lost in the fire last nite."

Jennifer Grey

On January 8, Jennifer Grey's daughter, Stella Gregg, shared on Instagram Story that the Dirty Dancing star's home was "burnt to the ground." She reassured her followers that her mom and dog Winnie were safe.

Eugene Levy

Schitt's Creek co-creator and star Eugene Levy has also lost his home in the devastating wildfires. On January 7, he told the Los Angeles Times that he was "stuck" by "black and intense" smoke in Temescal Canyon while trying to evacuate.

Paris Hilton

On January 8, multi-hyphenate Paris Hilton shared a video on Instagram showing ABC News footage of the charred remains of her beachfront Malibu home. "Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience," she said. "This home was where we built so many precious memories. ... It's where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London."

Sandra Lee

TV chef and author Sandra Lee is among those affected by the devastating wildfires. She was forced to evacuate her stunning Malibu home on January 7, and by the following day, it was "gone." "My house is gone," she wrote via Instagram. "I cried all night and thought about every room, nook, and cranny. It was perfection and now it's just Ash."

Mandy Moore

After being forced to evacuate, This Is Us actress Mandy Moore shared haunting footage and suggested that her home was destroyed in the wildfires. "This is Altadena. Leveled. My sweet home. I am devastated and gutted for those of us who've lost so much. I'm absolutely numb," she wrote over a video on her Instagram Story, showing burned and still-burning buildings as she drove through the neighborhood.

Denise Crosby

Model and Star Trek actress Denise Crosby took to X (formerly Twitter) on January 8 and posted a photo of her home, now reduced to "ashes." "Yesterday morning I had a beautiful Spanish cottage that gave me endless joy, where I met my husband and raised my son, the only house I've ever owned, with fruit trees I grew, with a garden of native plants. Now, ashes. I am heartbroken."

Yesterday morning I had a beautiful Spanish cottage that gave me endless joy, where I met my husband and raised my son, the only house I’ve ever owned, with fruit trees I grew, with a garden of native plants. Now, ashes. I am heartbroken 💔 #palisadesfire pic.twitter.com/LBYfZoTFgC — Denise Crosby (@TheDeniseCrosby) January 8, 2025

Melissa Rivers

On January 8, TV host and actress Melissa Rivers shared with CNN that she had lost her home in the wildfires. "My heart is so broken ... That is the end of everything that belonged to my family and the history of it," she said, referring to the items from her late mother, Joan Rivers, and father, Edgar Rosenberg. Melissa continued, "I grabbed my mom's Emmy, a photo of my dad, and a drawing my mother had done of me and my son. ... I went for a drawing of hers, rather than a photo. I know I can find the photos, but a drawing I can't replace."

Carolyn Murphy

American model Carolyn Murphy shared a horrifying video on her Instagram Story which showed sparks falling around her home just "seconds before our home went up in flames." "We are safe, our dogs are safe, and that's all that matters," she wrote over the footage.

Kate Beckinsale