What Is Spencer Pratt of ‘The Hills’ up to Now? You May Be Surprised!

Spencer and his wife, Heidi, have two sons together.

The husband and wife team have a brand new podcast and hope to get back into reality TV.

When The Hills premiered in 2006, people were entranced by the drama surrounding the cast. Whether it was hookup scandals — we’re looking at you Justin Bobby — or pregnancy scares, all eyes were glued to the screen.

It’s been over a decade since the legendary MTV reality series ended, and fans are wondering how bad boy of the cast — Spencer Pratt — is doing now. Here is everything you need to know!

Where is Spencer Pratt now? Well, for starters, he's still married to Heidi.

Source: Instagram/@heidimontag Spencer & Heidi at The Eras Tour

We all remember when Spencer popped the question to Heidi Montag on that beach in Santa Barbara! How could we forget? The pair hadn't even dated for a year. While that particular proposal didn’t work out, Spencer and Heidi did actually get married.

Their wedding was a no-drama elopement that took place during a 2008 trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Fifteen years later, The Hills couple is still married. (We don't talk about that sticky situation in 2010 when Heidi filed for a legal separation.) Team Speidi is still going strong!

'The Hills' alums have two sons together.

In April 2017, Spencer and Heidi announced they were expecting, and their son Gunner came along. In November 2022, Gunner became a big brother when Heidi gave birth to the couple’s youngest son, Ryker. The Pratts seem like one big happy family, posting vacation selfies and everyday jaunts around their $3 million Pacific Palisades mansion.

Like their parents — who are die-hard Taylor Swift fans and were seen at the Eras tour — the boys seem to be big-time Swifties! Spencer took to Instagram to share images of the family rocking out to the Eras Tour movie for the third time in one weekend!

Spencer plans to become "famous-ish" once again.

Since the show's 2019 reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings, was canceled in 2021, Spencer and Heidi have kept fans abreast of their personal life using social media. However, Spencer, now 40, has an idea for staying in the spotlight just a little bit longer — a podcast!

The series is called Speidi’s 16th Minute, ripping playfully on the couple’s effort to expand upon their "15 minutes of fame." This humble approach may come as a surprise, as Spencer himself admits that in the early days of his success, he had a pretty sizable ego.

On their Spotify podcast, the husband and wife pair talk about everything from early-2000s culture to their experiences filming The Hills to parenting — and they often host famous guests like Slayyyter and Hugh Hefner’s son, Marston Hefner. Spencer also told Page Six that he is hoping to break back into the reality TV scene again, saying, “We’re out here pitching a reality show every day trying to get on TV.”