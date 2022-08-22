Who Was Heidi Montag Before She Joined 'The Hills'? A Look at Her Past

Over the years, Heidi started experimenting with cosmetic surgery. In January 2010, news spread that had undergone a whopping 10 cosmetic surgery procedures in one day.

She would go on to remove her size F breast implants in 2013, and she later told People in 2016: “I was in way over my head with the surgeries. I had no idea what I was getting into or that it was a lifelong commitment. It was very challenging, both physically, emotionally, spiritually, mentally, on my husband and on our lives.”

In October 2017, she and Spencer welcomed their first child, son Gunner. He had arrived after almost a decade of marriage. Then in June 2022, Heidi shared the exciting news that she and Spencer were expecting another baby, who is due in December 2022.