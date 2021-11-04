'Hills' Star Whitney Port and Her Husband Announce Pregnancy News in Emotional Video

While it’s true that many fans considered Lauren Conrad to be the star of The Hills during the popular reality show's first iteration from 2006 to 2010, Whitney Port was also a big deal. She was always a supportive and amazing friend to Lauren throughout the entire time they knew each other.

We won’t soon forget how well they vibed together on the show while working in the offices of Teen Vogue.

These days, fashion designer Whitney — who returned for the reboot series The Hills: New Beginnings in 2019 — has ventured into living a full-on family-centered lifestyle with her husband and son. Here’s what you should know.