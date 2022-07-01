Long Before 'KUWTK,' Kim Kardashian Appeared on 'The Hills'

Before she was the queen of reality television, Kim filmed a never-before-seen cameo for Season 3 of The Hills, all the way back in 2007. The footage finally aired during an anniversary special in 2016 called The Hills: That Was Then, This Is Now.

The clip shows a young, then-unknown Kim attending a party at Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s house, along with her stepbrother Brody Jenner. Kim was in her mid-twenties at the time and is almost unrecognizable, rocking some hardcore 2000’s fashion in a ruffled white top and fitted black skirt.