Are 'The Hills: New Beginnings' Stars Spencer and Heidi Pratt Working on a Spinoff?

For the last two years, The Hills: New Beginnings star Spencer Pratt has been talking non-stop about how he doesn't care too much for his fellow cast members. Back in 2019, he blocked Brandon Lee from his social media page, claiming that Brody Jenner told Brandon that he's not allowed to talk to Spencer anymore. Flash forward to Season 2, and Brody and Spencer have finally mended their broken friendship.

But even though Spencer said he liked Brandon back then, it doesn't seem to be the case now. In fact, he doesn't seem to like anyone now. In July of 2021, when a fan asked the 37-year-old reality star about whether any cast members apologized for how they've treated him and his wife, Heidi Pratt (née Montag), he tweeted , "No, they're the worst people ever."

Audiences have seen Spencer and Heidi at the center of controversy this season on the show after Spencer began questioning castmate Jason Wahler's sobriety, creating a divide amongst the group. Heidi's friendship with Audrina Patridge and Ashley Wahler has been on shaky ground this season as well. Heidi even skipped out on a party celebrating Ashley's second pregnancy after she raised concerns about Heidi's drinking.

Are Spencer and Heidi planning on coming back if The Hills: New Beginnings is renewed for Season 3 since they detest most of the cast? Or are the two leaving to do their own show? Here's where their spinoff plans stand.

Are Spencer and Heidi Pratt getting their own spinoff?

It seems that Spencer and Heid could be getting a spinoff in the future. In a recent interview with Jacques Peterson on his podcast Unpopular with Jacques Peterson, Spencer teased that he and Heidi have been working on a new series based on his crystal business, Pratty Daddy Crystals. He disclosed that right now, he has a first-look deal with Evolution Media. Spencer also said that he does not expect The Hills: New Beginnings will even return for another season with its current cast.

He noted, "It's not getting renewed; it's not even a maybe." He went on to say, "They won't even mess with this cast; there's no way." He added that if the series returned, it would have to be with a younger group. "It'll have a new, younger cast. I think it would be like Gossip Girl with a new cast of kids. That's the only chance."

According to Spencer, the spinoff would follow the reality television power couple as they run their business and would feature all their young influencers and brand ambassadors they have working for them. He said, "I'm the most boring person in my life; Heidi's the second. She's more entertaining than me, but the people around us, in real life, want to be stars. They're all young [and] cool. Our employees are all-stars. The Pratt Daddy universe is mind-bogglingly entertaining."

Spencer also shared that he would be teaming up with other reality stars on the spinoff, including Bachelor villain Corinne Olympios. He explained, "It's kind of like a Surreal Life docuseries. There's so many reality TV business people that have their own brands, so Corinne has her jewelry and we're gonna put our crystals on her jewelry. Who knows what happens? There's so many stars in our lives from other shows."