Sorry 'Younger' Fans, but the Show Is Not Getting a Spinoff — Not for Now at Least

Season 7 of Younger wraps up on June 10, and unfortunately, fans will have to say goodbye to Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), Kelsey Peters (Hilary Duff), and the rest of the characters on the hit show. At one point, it seemed that we would be saying more of a “see you later” to Kelsey because reports of a spinoff had surfaced in May 2020. A few months later, ET Canada reported that Darren Star, the show's creator, shared in a video interview with the Associated Press his idea about the spinoff.

In April, Darren was still considering the idea of a potential spinoff and told Variety , “We’re talking about it. It’s a big question mark whether it’s going to happen. It could be great, but we never know if these things are going to happen until they’re going to happen.”

He said, “I love Hilary Duff, and I think it’s gonna be something that [will] possibly be a whole different show than Younger but sort of it would be her character.”

Unfortunately, there isn't going to be a Younger spinoff, and we will be bidding Kasey a farewell too. The spinoff isn't happening, likely because Hilary is set to produce and star in another spinoff . Keep reading to find out about Hilary's new role and which cast member would love to get their own spinoff.

'Younger' is not getting a spinoff since Hilary Duff will be starring in a new spinoff for 'How I Met Your Mother.'

We are sure fans everywhere are sad that Younger is not getting a spinoff that would have starred Hilary Duff because we're totally bummed out. We know that the spinoff was never officially a done deal, but we hoped it would pan out. Still, you can catch Hilary on a new series. She will play Sophie, the main character and narrator on the long-awaited How I Met Your Mother spinoff — How I Met Your Father. The show has received a straight-to-series order on the streaming platform Hulu.

As Sophie, Hilary will be telling her son the story of how she met his father. The story of the spinoff, according to the logline shared by Hulu, "catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options." Even though Younger isn't getting a spinoff now, that doesn't mean that it couldn't happen at some point.

Source: Paramount Plus

Nico Tortorella, who plays Liza's love interest Josh, feels that his character isn't done telling his story. In a recent interview with ET, he revealed, "Did I send an email to the powers that be about a Josh spinoff? Yeah, I did. I think there's more story to be told. There's a really compelling narrative there about a single father raising a daughter in 2021 and what that means living in New York City and owning tattoo shops. There's something there."

He went on to say, "I don't know about how realistic it is, but I'm just letting people know that I'm opening the conversation." We would totally watch a new series starring Josh! Only time will tell if Younger will ever get a spinoff, but maybe a movie could be on the horizon. When asked about a revival of the show, Darren told Deadline, "I don’t know about rebooting the entire series, but could we come back for a movie at some point, that would be a lot of fun, down the line, to think about."