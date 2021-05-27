'Younger' Fans Are Dying to Know Who Liza Ends up With: Josh or Charles?

There's a reason why people watch great movies and TV shows — it's because they're didactic. Deep down inside, we know that there are things we aren't doing in our own lives that we should be doing. Whether it's going after that dream job or dream relationship or punching a bully in the face, great entertainment shows us how to act.

Sometimes, those demonstrations are very similar, like when long-running dramas play the game of "Who does the protagonist end up with?" Liza (Sutton Foster) from Younger is at the center of that very same conundrum.

Who does Liza end up with in 'Younger'?

To say that Younger was a smash-hit success would be a tremendous understatement. Despite presenting a wildly inaccurate portrayal of what the publishing world is like (seriously, it's nowhere near that glamorous) and being criticized as Sex and the City lite, Younger nabbed a ton of viewers, churned out seven full seasons, and gave a huge platform for familiar and new TV stars.

The biggest question in the show, however, is who the story's main protagonist, Liza, ends up with? Is it Josh (Nico Tortorella), whom she's 14 years older than? Or Charles (Peter Hermann)? While Younger's seventh and final season isn't over yet and we don't know the answer to that question, series creator Darren Star has given a vote of confidence to one of Liza's love interests over the other.

Source: TV Land

According to Refinery29, Darren says that Liza's story is less about the love triangle and more about her friendships and relationship with her daughter. Liza's most important adult relationship in the series is with Kelsey (Hilary Duff), as she is the only person that Liza wanted to tell her secret to. During the reveal scene, she even calls her "the most precious thing in the world to me."

