'Younger' Fans Are Dying to Know Who Liza Ends up With: Josh or Charles?By Mustafa Gatollari
May. 27 2021, Published 7:56 p.m. ET
There's a reason why people watch great movies and TV shows — it's because they're didactic. Deep down inside, we know that there are things we aren't doing in our own lives that we should be doing. Whether it's going after that dream job or dream relationship or punching a bully in the face, great entertainment shows us how to act.
Sometimes, those demonstrations are very similar, like when long-running dramas play the game of "Who does the protagonist end up with?" Liza (Sutton Foster) from Younger is at the center of that very same conundrum.
Who does Liza end up with in 'Younger'?
To say that Younger was a smash-hit success would be a tremendous understatement. Despite presenting a wildly inaccurate portrayal of what the publishing world is like (seriously, it's nowhere near that glamorous) and being criticized as Sex and the City lite, Younger nabbed a ton of viewers, churned out seven full seasons, and gave a huge platform for familiar and new TV stars.
The biggest question in the show, however, is who the story's main protagonist, Liza, ends up with? Is it Josh (Nico Tortorella), whom she's 14 years older than? Or Charles (Peter Hermann)?
While Younger's seventh and final season isn't over yet and we don't know the answer to that question, series creator Darren Star has given a vote of confidence to one of Liza's love interests over the other.
According to Refinery29, Darren says that Liza's story is less about the love triangle and more about her friendships and relationship with her daughter.
Liza's most important adult relationship in the series is with Kelsey (Hilary Duff), as she is the only person that Liza wanted to tell her secret to. During the reveal scene, she even calls her "the most precious thing in the world to me."
With Josh and Charles, however, she only ever really told them the truth when it was more or less against her will. With Josh, it was when she was drunk. With Charles, he hears the truth from another person.
Darren said, "We’re not Team Charles, Team Josh. We’re sort of like, Team Liza. We think about what is right for Liza, what feels right for Liza, what’s important to Liza."
The actress who plays Lauren in 'Younger,' Molly Bernard, teased the ending slightly.
In an interview with PopSugar, Molly wrote, "It’s so good, and fans are going to have their heart broken and then have their heart burst open with joy. It’s such a sweet, perfect ending, and I really can’t wait for you guys to see it."
When does the final episode of 'Younger' air?
The series is currently getting its swan song on Paramount Plus, where all other episodes of the series are streaming. It'll wrap up on June 10, 2021. So which relationship are you stanning? Are you hoping that Liza and Charles end up together? Or maybe Liza and Josh? Or maybe she doesn't end up with anyone at all except a resolve to keep fighting to fall in love no matter what?