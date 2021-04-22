Hilary Duff Was Pregnant in Season 5 of 'Younger' — Is She Again in Season 7?

While filming the comedy-drama series throughout her pregnancy, Hilary seemed to have found no shortage of clever ways to conceal her growing baby bump to the public.

In October of 2018, Hilary Duff gave birth to her second child, a baby girl named Banks Violet Bair, in her Los Angeles home. The delivery came a few months after Hilary and the rest of the cast of Younger wrapped up Season 5.

For instance, when she attended the Vulture Festival on May 19, 2018, in New York with the rest of her Younger cast members, she attempted to distract photographers by showing off her Cartier watch instead of her pregnant belly. Per the Daily Mail , the 33-year-old actress, while on The Late Late Show, shared that the first person she told about her second pregnancy was her wardrobe stylist on Younger.

But it has now made a triumphant return. Season 7 of Younger debuted on April 15 on Paramount Plus , and now that the show is back, fans are curious to know if Hilary i s pregnant in the new season of Younger.

Hilary gave birth to her third child on March 24, 2021, which was a few weeks before Season 7 of Younger premiered. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many television shows had to halt production, and Younger was one of them.

Yes! Hilary Duff is pregnant in Season 7 of 'Younger.'

Younger Season 7 began filming in late 2020, and the 12-episode season was filmed through the end of the year into early 2021. Once the show wrapped, Hilary and her family left New York and headed back to their home in Los Angeles before she gave birth.

On March 24, she welcomed baby number three, daughter Mae James Bair in a home water birth. A few days later, Hilary took to social media to share a photo of her new daughter and captioned the photo with, “Mae James Bair — We LOVE you beauty. 3-24-21.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the show's creator, Darren Star, discussed Season 7 of Younger and the exciting surprise of Hilary's pregnancy. He disclosed that while shooting the new season, she was given "bigger and bigger things" to hold, and people stood in front of her to hide her baby bump. Darren also shared during the interview that her pregnancy was a huge factor in guaranteeing the production of Younger stayed on track.

He said, "When I told her we wanted to get back to work in October [2020]," she said, 'That's great because I'm having a baby in March.' And I thought, 'Oh my god, we really have to stick to this schedule because otherwise, I don't know what we're going to do this season.'" Darren also revealed, "The baby was calling the shots. She gave us the right kind of pressure to make this season happen."

Darren applauds Hilary for filming Season 7 of Younger while pregnant. In an interview with Variety, he noted, “Hilary was amazing. She was a trooper, beyond. I’m sure it was not comfortable.”

He added, “I remember Hilary told me on the set that they would give her things to hold in front of her, but it got to the point where her arms weren’t long enough to always hold something.”

