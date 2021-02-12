Break out The Tissues: 'Younger' Might Be Saying Goodbye To This Star

Based on the 2005 novel of the same name, Younger is about a 40-something looking to revitalize her career by posing as a 26-year-old to do so. Set in New York City, the story follows main character Liza (Broadway's Sutton Foster) through her ups and downs.

Hilary Duff , known for her work with Disney and her musical career, plays another main character, Kelsey Peters. However, rumors are swirling that she won't be on the show for long. So, is Hilary leaving Younger for good?

Hilary might not be the only cast member leaving the show.

A departure from Younger might be in the cards for not just Hilary, but all cast members! In an interview with TV Line, executive producer Darren Star said that, "We are unofficially planning [Season 7] as a final season." The sixth season of the show concluded in September 2019, and was about to begin shooting in New York City when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Thankfully, filming was able to resume, and it appears that as of Feb. 12, 2021, it has been confirmed that Hilary wrapped for the season. Co-star Debi Mazar, who plays friend and confidant Maggie, wrote an Instagram post praising Hilary for filming not only in a pandemic, but pregnant with her third child.

While this Instagram is not necessarily a confirmation or denial that Hilary is not returning for a potential Season 8, the actress herself hasn't posted about leaving the show at all. Audience members can only conclude that she's not quite done with the character of Kelsey just yet. In fact, in May of 2020, there was a rumor that Hilary was getting her own spinoff focused on Kelsey.

In August 2020, Hilary let slip in an interview that while not publicly acknowledged by TV Land, actors on the show considered Season 7 Younger's finale as well. "It has been tough because I’m supposed to be in New York right now filming [the] last season, and we have been on hold for quite a few months," she said at the time. "I think production is feeling confident that in the next month or two we can get back to our schedule and shoot our last season."

Source: TVLand

Ultimately, it looks like the rumors could be true: that Season 7 means saying goodbye to the whole Younger family, not just Hilary. On Jan. 21, 2021, Sutton also posted a brief note about how much she was going to miss Younger, with no further explanation. Tessa Albertson, who plays Sutton's daughter on the show, posted a heartwarming farewell to Younger in January 2021, mentioning she had "series wrapped" and implying that her role at least with the show was finished.