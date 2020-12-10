Sutton Foster Is a Busy Working Mom and Wife

Balancing life as a working parent is not easy. Add in an unpredictable job like acting and a partner who is equally busy, and it becomes even more of a challenge. For Sutton Foster , who is a married working mother starring on Younger, she is able to make it work, but she's realistic about what that all entails.

Sutton is an American actress, dancer, and singer who is most known for her time on Broadway. She received two Tony Awards for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in 2002 and 2011 for her roles in Thoroughly Modern Millie and Anything Goes. She's been on the stage for many other performances and has gained many accolades for her incredible talents.

In 2015, she landed a role on TV land's comedy-drama Younger, working alongside Hilary Duff and putting her talent in front of a very different audience than what's usually seen for Broadway shows. She's making her dreams come true while juggling the life of a mother and wife.

For her, motherhood wasn't something that was really on her mind when she was doing the Broadway grind. But when she met and got married to her second husband, Ted Griffin, in 2014, she knew that between the two of them, they'd be able to keep their dreams alive and add parenthood into the mix.

"I'd always been on the fence about having kids. And when I met my husband, Ted [Griffin] . . . all of a sudden, I had this new sort of idea about what family was about," she said in an interview with POPSUGAR in 2019. "Somehow, when we got married, it brought our families together. And I thought, 'Oh. If I was to have a kid, that just makes sense.' So we started trying right away to get pregnant."

Unfortunately, getting pregnant wasn't as easy as TV shows made it out to be. "You spend your entire life trying not to get pregnant. And then the minute you start to try to get pregnant, you're like, 'Oh. It's impossible,'" she recalled.

"I was like, 'Wait a minute. Why is this happening?' And I was so frustrated because I feel like I'm such a doer," explained Sutton. "When I set my mind to something, [I do it]. I was like, 'I'm going to make it happen.' And it just wasn't happening. I was also very frustrated that I felt like all of the pressures to have a baby fell on the woman."

For over a year, she and her husband attempted IVF and when that didn't work after multiple pills and shots and going through all the necessary steps, they started to look into adoption – specifically an open adoption.

In March 2017, Sutton and her husband became parents to a little girl named Emily. Now, years later, and going into the seventh year of her role on Younger, she's thankful to be able to work, especially given everything that's going on in the world right now. “It’s been awesome being back, and again, I feel really lucky to be working,” she said in an interview with Page Six.

“We have so much fun on set, there’s a lot of giggling, there’s a lot of fun, it’s a really happy place to be, and I think we’re just trying to savor it because we know we won’t all be together after this,” she continued.