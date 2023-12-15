Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Is Hugh Jackman Dating a Married Woman? A Look Inside the Rumor Hugh Jackman is rumored to be dating another married woman. Who is the other half of this alleged scandalous relationship? Read on for details. By Melissa Willets Dec. 15 2023, Published 1:18 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Fans were shocked to learn that Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness were splitting up after decades together.

Hugh is now rumored to be dating a co-star now — but this relationship is not without scandal.

The Broadway star he may be coupled up with is also married.

Article continues below advertisement

When Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced they were separating, fans collectively gasped. Not one of Hollywood's most stable couples! Say it wasn't so! But now that we've had a chance to get used to the idea of Hugh as a single guy — hanging out with the likes of Taylor Swift — reportedly, the talented performer is dating someone new. But this relationship is not without scandal. Read on for details.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

So, who is Hugh Jackman rumored to be dating?

According to In Touch Weekly, among other outlets, Hugh Jackman is dating his former co-star Sutton Foster. The two triple threats starred in The Music Man on Broadway in 2022, and while it may not be surprising that the actors formed a bond during the play's run, what is surprising is that Sutton is, well, married.

A source told said, “Their romance is an open secret on Broadway," while someone else said he "has been besotted with Sutton from the moment he met her. He followed her around like a puppy!”

Article continues below advertisement

To give you a little background, Sutton married her second husband Ted Griffin in 2014, and they share a daughter named Emily, per The U.S. Sun. She was previously wed to Christian Borle from 2006 - 2009. Interestingly, according to Sutton, she and Hugh bonded over both having adopted children. She said previously that he was there to "talk about [adoption] a ton."

The other reason that a budding romance between Hugh and Sutton has some eyebrows raising — beyond the fact that she is married to someone else — is that the timing of them allegedly getting together may have overlapped with when The Greatest Showman star was not yet separated from his wife. We know. It's important to report that neither Hugh nor Sutton have confirmed rumors of a romance at time of writing.

Article continues below advertisement

Hugh Jackman was married for 27 years before reportedly dating Sutton Foster.

Hugh, who shares two children with Deborra-Lee — Oscar and Ava — said in a joint statement in Sept. 2023 that the couple was separating. "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," the statement read in part. "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

Article continues below advertisement

The statement continued: "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."