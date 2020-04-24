Hugh Jackman and His Wife Adopted Two Kids After a “Painful” Road to Parenthood

Being a celebrity undoubtedly makes many aspects of “normal life” super difficult to achieve, but there are a few who seem to have found a great balance between their public persona and their home life. One such celeb is Hugh Jackman. He may be a huge star, but his kids definitely manage to keep his ego in check. Interestingly enough, Hugh Jackman’s kids are adopted ! Here’s what we know about them.

Hugh Jackman’s two kids are adopted.

In 2011, Hugh spoke with the Herald Sun and revealed that his road to parenthood had been painful. He and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness decided to enter the adoption process after discovering they were unable to have biological children. “It’s not easy,” Hugh said. “You put a lot of time and effort into it, so it’s emotional. I think any parent can relate – trying to have children is wonderful and when you feel as though that’s not going to happen, there’s a certain anxiety that goes with it.”

Source: Getty Images

Happily, Hugh and his wife were able to add to their family via adoption. Their son Oscar was born in 2000, and their daughter Ava joined the family in 2005. “From the moment we started the adoption process, all the anxiety went away,” he said.