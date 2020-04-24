Hugh Jackman Vows Vengeance Against Ryan Reynolds for Latest Prank

And while the recent COVID-19 pandemic has changed daily life for many of us, it's nice to see that the hilarious grudge between the two actors has remained constant.

The playful "feud" between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds is one that's transcended their IRL friendship and has spilled onto various different social media platforms, advertisements they've made for each other's respective companies, and even in fourth-wall-breaking moments in Reynolds' successful Deadpool films.

Ryan Reynolds kept his beef with Hugh Jackman alive.

Over Easter weekend, Hugh Jackman enjoyed his 24-year wedding anniversary with wife Deborra-Lee Furness. In an emotional post on Instagram, Hugh shared a throwback photo of him and Deb and wrote, "These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better. I love you Debs with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24"

Tons of people shared their congratulations online, including fellow Marvel universe stars like Josh Brolin.

Source: Instagram

Ryan Reynolds also congratulated the couple, just in his own trademark way. The Woman in Gold star wrote, "Hang in there Deb!" So much for the "truce" the two called on their feud for the "All In Challenge." When asked about Reynolds' gibe in a recent interview, Hugh was anything but surprised. "As usual. He just has to have the last word, doesn't he?"

Source: Instagram

Jackman is currently starring in HBO's Bad Education along Allison Janney. The film's about a "Long Island school superintendent and his assistant [who] are credited with bringing the district unprecedented prestige...That changes when a student reporter uncovers an embezzlement scheme of epic proportions, prompting Frank [Jackman] to devise an elaborate cover-up."

Hugh has vowed to get retribution, however, after he and Ryan's truce is over and once the COVID-19 pandemic has died down. In the same interview he said, "I'll get him back. I'll get him back, Man." Ryan was able to get a final jab in before him and his fellow X-Men Origins: Wolverine star decided to put their Hollywood grudge on ice for the All In Challenge that several celebrities are participating in.

The challenge has seen a ton of participating from artists, public figures, and accomplished folks from all over the globe who are tagging each other on social media in an effort to not only raise awareness, but funding to help provide food for children, the elderly, and families in need who were adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ryan recently called attention to the challenge in a hilarious, photoshopped Instagram post that features Deadpool and Wolverine as Wild West badasses. The winner of the All In Challenge will have Hugh and Ryan fly to their hometown to set up and run a lemonade stand for even more charity. Plus it'd be kind of cool to get stuck between the banter of the two stars for an afternoon, right?