In addition to a killer acting career with a resume of performances that range from blockbuster hits like Deadpool, Detective Pikachu, and Safe House, to dramatic gems like Mississippi Grind and Woman in Gold, Ryan Reynolds is also a pretty darn good businessman.

His Aviation Gin is one of the best-reviewed Gins in the world and Mint Mobile, his MVNO prepaid mobile phone service, is a hit with customers for its more-than-fair pricing structure.