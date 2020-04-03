Ryan Reynolds' Response to Tom Holland's T-Shirt Challenge Is Hilarious

Ryan Reynolds' Response to Tom Holland's T-Shirt Challenge Is HilariousBy Mustafa Gatollari
If you're ever casting for a sarcastic a-hole who you just can't help but love, Ryan Reynolds is probably at the top of your list for prospective talent. That's not to say he's a "one-note" actor — heck just seeing his work in Woman in Gold and Mississippi Grind is clear proof of that — but there are certain performances he's just beloved for, like Wade Wilson in Deadpool.
There's just something so wonderful about the fourth-wall breaking wise-cracking, irreverent jerk with a heart of gold, and it's hard to put a finger on it. Maybe because there are so many superhero movies and having one that doesn't take itself or the genre so "seriously" is refreshing. Or maybe it's because of Ryan's unbridled enthusiasm for the character and insane amount of love he displays in each and every scene of the two films.
Another reason the Vancouver native delivers such a winning performance could be because it seems to align so very well with his own public persona. Ryan Reynolds is about as sassy, self-deprecating, and hilariously dark as they come on social media, always tempering his relentless teasing just perfectly. And he did it again with a great response to this video from Tom Holland.
The Spiderman: Far from Home actor posted a video of a unique handstand against the wall challenge where you have to put a t-shirt on the same time you're propping your body up off the ground.
It requires a ridiculous amount of physical strength, balance, and coordination to pull off — which the young Marvel star clearly has in spades.
After performing the challenge on video, Tom tagged actors Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, and Harrison Osterfield to perform the same feat of gymnastic prowess. Jake and Harrison were ultimately able to pull it off and showcased their efforts on social media to prove it.
Ryan Reynolds, however, had other plans.
Instead of uploading a video of him completing the athletic maneuver, he simply provided a response where, after several seconds of silence and giving a puzzled look, Ryan simply responded with, "....no." And a very inquisitive face, begging to ask just why in the world anyone in their right minds would willingly do something like that.
Needless to say, people loved the cheeky reply from the star. Some said it was a taste of what a Spiderman / Deadpool on-screen mash-up would look like (it's already starting to look pretty faithful to the dynamic between the two heroes in the comics).
Others were just reveling in the fact that Ryan didn't even "pretend to try" to complete the challenge.
What's your take on Ryan's response to Tom's social media fitness challenge? Do you think he should've just given it a try, given the fact that he appears to be a pretty fit guy (I mean, remember him in Blade: Trinity)? Or was this better than any attempt at putting his t-shirt on upside down, even if he could pull it off? I personally couldn't think of a more R.R. response than the one he gave Holland.
More from Distractify:
Here's Why Ryan Reynolds Will Always Be Our Favorite Canadian
Ryan Reynolds Now Owns the Wireless Company Mint Mobile