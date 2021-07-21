'The Hills' Star Spencer Pratt Has No Qualms About Dissing His Co-Stars on Social Media

Another day, another set of people on Spencer Pratt’s hit list. Viewers of The Hills know that Spencer has no qualms about stating his opinions about anyone. Whether that’s calling out Lauren Conrad and Jason Wahler for an alleged sex tape to feuding with Brody Jenner about not being a true friend, Spencer's mouth runs a mile a minute when he's upset.

And Season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings is no different as Spencer has again found himself in the middle of drama. Most fans believe it’s something that can be fixed, but Spencer has a habit of fueling the fire. As the controversy reaches another high, with the reality star throwing disses at his co-stars, there is no telling if there will be any resolution.

So, why was Spencer Pratt dissing his co-stars? Get comfortable as well give you the lowdown.