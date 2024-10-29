Home > Entertainment > Movies 20 Years Later: See the Cast of the First 'Saw' Movie Today! The actress has appeared in all 10 'Saw' movies. By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 29 2024, 8:00 a.m. ET Source: Twisted Pictures

It's hard to believe it has been 20 years since Billy the Puppet pedaled his way into our lives in the very first Saw movie. The horror film has since become one of the most successful scary movie franchises, with 10 sequels, — and Saw XI is expected to premiere in October 2025.

So, what is the Jigsaw (played by Tobin Bell) and the rest of the cast of the original Saw movie up to today? Keep reading to find out.

Cary Elwes (Dr. Lawrence Gordon)

Source: Twisted Pictures/MEGA

Princess Bride actor Cary Elwes starred as oncologist Dr. Lawrence Gordon, who is one of the main players in Jigsaw's game that gives him the ultimatum to kill his cellmate Adam, or his wife and daughter will be killed. What Dr. Gordon did not know was that Jigsaw was actually one of his past cancer patients, John Kramer. Today, Cary is still busy acting, having recently starred in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Leigh Whannell (Adam Stanheight)

Chained across from Dr. Lawrence Gordon is Adam, played by Leigh Whannell. Ultimately, it is Adam who discovers that the corpse in the middle of the cell was actually John Kramer aka Jigsaw, who was witnessing his game the whole time. Today, Leigh has transitioned to directing and has a slew of scary movies on his resume including Insidious: Chapter 3, The Invisible Man, and the upcoming Wolf Man.

Danny Glover (Detective David Tapp)

Source: Twisted Pictures/MEGA

Danny Glover is perfect as Detective David Tapp, who is determined to solve the Jigsaw case. Danny is one of Hollywood's most prolific actors, having previously starred in films such as the Lethal Weapon franchise, The Color Purple, and Dreamgirls. His

Ken Leung (Detective Steven Sing)

Source: Twisted Pictures/MEGA

Ken Leung played Danny Glover's partner Detective Steven Sing in the horror film. Since the film's premiere, Ken has appeared in several successful TV shows and movies including Lost, Joker: Folie à Deux, and Industry.

Alexandra Chun (Carla)

Source: Twisted Pictures/Instagram

In Saw, Alexandra Chun portrays Carla, a medical student who has an affair with Dr. Gordon. The affair ultimately proves to be useful since it is Dr. Gordon's alibi when he's questioned by Detectives Tapp and Sing. Today, Alexandra is still acting and has appeared in shows such as The Rookie, NCIS, and Tiny Pretty Things. She has also starred in several K-dramas.

Michael Emerson (Zep Hindle)

Source: Twisted Pictures/Instagram

Not all what it seems in Saw movies, and Michael Emerson's character Zep is the perfect example of that. While he might look like the mastermind behind the game between Dr. Gordon and Adam, he is another victim of Jigsaw. Today, you can watch Michael on the Paramount+ TV series, Evil.

Benito Martinez (Brett)

Source: Twisted Pictures/Instagram

Benito Martinez is one of the most popular character actors currently working in Hollywood. Along with Saw, Benito has appeared in popular TV shows and movies such as Sons of Anarchy, The Shield, and 9-1-1: Lone Star. Most recently, he starred in an episode of Station 19 and FBI.

Shawnee Smith (Amanda)

Source: Twisted Pictures/Instagram

Shawnee Smith's character Amanda starts off as a victim of Jigsaw in the first Saw movie but becomes his apprentice in the subsequent films. Along with acting in all 10 Saw films, Shawnee was also the host of Season 1 of the VH1 acting competition Scream Queens.

Monica Potter (Alison Gordon)

Source: Twisted Pictures/Instagram

Monica Potter plays Alison, the wife of Dr. Lawrence Gordon, who is currently held captive by Jigsaw. She is also kidnapped along with her daughter but manages to escape thanks to her quick thinking. Monica is best known for her role as Kristina Braverman on Parenthood.

Tobin Bell (Jigsaw)

Source: Twisted Pictures/Instagram