Keanu Reeves 'John Wick' Turns 10! See the Keanu Reeves and the Rest of the Cast Then and Now Two of the film's actors have sadly passed away since its premiere in 2014. By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 24 2024, 7:00 a.m. ET

It's been 10 years since audiences were introduced to John Wick, a retired hitman who comes out of retirement after his dog — who was a gift from his late wife — is killed by Russian gangsters. The movie, starring Keanu Reeves as the titular character, exceeded box office expectations and became a successful franchise.

There have been three sequels since John Wick premiered on October 24, 2014, as well as a prequel television series based on the movie's infamous hotel The Continental, and an upcoming spinoff, Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas. So, what has the cast of the original film been up to? Keep reading to find out.

Keanu Reeves (John Wick)

Source: Summit Entertainment/ MEGA

Keanu Reeves went on to reprise his role as John Wick three more times, following the success of the 2014 action film. Along with acting, Keanu has also been busy making music with his band, Dogstar, as well as doing some voice acting for video games such as Cyberpunk 2077.

Alfie Allen (Iosef Tarasov)

Source: Summit Entertainment/Instagram

Alfie Allen, best known for his role as Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, portrayed Iosef Tarasov, the reckless son of Russian crime boss Viggo Tarasov in the movie. Today, Alfie, the younger brother of singer Lily Allen, continues to act and starred in several movies since John Wick including Jojo Rabbit, Night Teeth, and McVeigh.

Adrianne Palicki (Ms. Perkins)

Source: Summit Entertainment/Instagram

Adrianne Palicki was not afraid of getting bloody in John Wick as skilled hitwoman Ms. Perkins, who gives John a good fight. Since then, she has appeared in several TV shows and movies including Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Orville, and Robot Chicken.

Bridget Moynahan (Helen)

Source: Summit Entertainment/Instagram

Bridget Moynahan plays John Wick's late wife Helen, who gifts him a puppy shortly after her death to help him cope with his grief. Currently, you can watch Bridget in the final season of Blue Bloods, where she plays Erin Reagan.

Ian McShane (Winston)

Source: Summit Entertainment/MEGA

Ian McShane has also reprised his role as Continental owner Winston in all three of the John Wick sequels. Ian has had an illustrious acting career, appearing in over 146 movies and TV shows including Deadwood and American Gods. Up next for the actor: the John Wick spinoff Ballerina.

John Leguizamo (Aurelio)

Source: Summit Entertainment/Instagram

John Leguizamo's appearance in John Wick was short and sweet as mechanic Aurelio — he also makes another cameo in John Wick 2. John is one of the busiest actors in Hollywood. Since John Wick's premiere, he has starred in several movies including Encanto, The Menu, and Waiting for Godot.

Williem Dafoe (Marcus)

Source: Summit Entertainment/MEGA

The Oscar-nominated actor portrayed Marcus, a skilled sniper and John's friend in the film. Willem has appeared in several award-winning films since checking out of The Continental, including The Florida Project, The Lighthouse, and Poor Things.

Dean Winters (Avi)

Source: Summit Entertainment/Instagram

Best known as Mayhem, Dean Winters took a break from filming Allstate commercials to appear in John Wick as Viggo's attorney Avi. Dean continues to act, appearing in Palmer, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Girls5Eva.

Lance Reddick (Charon / Hotel Manager)

Source: Summit Entertainment

Lance Reddick was perfectly cast as Charon, the stoic hotel manager at The Continental. Sadly, Lance passed away in 2023 at the age of 60, just days before the release of John Wick: Chapter 4. Following his death, several other movies and TV shows he appeared in were released including Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Shirley, and he will make an appearance in Ballerina for one last time as Charon.

Michael Nyqvist (Viggo Tarasov)

Source: Summit Entertainment