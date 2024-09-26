Home > Entertainment > Movies 'Ballerina' Dances Into the 'John Wick' Universe — Here's How It Fits Into the Timeline! 'From the World of John Wick: Ballerina' hits theaters on June 6, 2025. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 26 2024, 4:52 p.m. ET Source: Lionsgate

Ready to dance? This is it, folks — we're officially heading back to the John Wick universe! On Sept. 26, 2024, Lionsgate dropped the first trailer for the franchise's latest installment, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina. What a title, right?!

Article continues below advertisement

Starring Academy Award nominee Ana de Armas as the lead, the film follows ballerina-assassin Eve Macarro as she trains in the deadly traditions of the Ruska Roma and seeks vengeance against those who murdered her family. Here's everything we know so far about this highly-anticipated action flick, including when it takes place and whether it serves as a prequel.

Source: Lionsgate

Article continues below advertisement

So, is 'Ballerina' a 'John Wick' prequel?

Contrary to popular belief, Ballerina is not a prequel — it's a spinoff of the John Wick franchise set between two of the films. The film follows ballerina-assassin Eve Macarro, who made a brief appearance in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Eve was originally portrayed by American ballet dancer Unity Phelan before Ana de Armas took over the role in 2021.

Joining Ana de Armas are some familiar faces from the beloved film franchise, including the late Lance Reddick as Charon, Ian McShane as Winston Scott, and, of course, Keanu Reeves as John Wick.

Article continues below advertisement

Is John Wick dead?

As we know, the fourth John Wick film ends on quite an ambiguous note. However, it's important to note that Ballerina does not take place after John Wick: Chapter 4; instead, it unfolds before the events of that movie (more details on that later).

If you recall, Caine (Donnie Yen) seriously injures John Wick during the final duel. But soon enough, the titular assassin finishes the fight and reflects on his life and marriage before seemingly succumbing to his wounds.

Article continues below advertisement

Later, in New York, Winston and the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) pay their respects at John's grave, which is next to his wife Helen's. While this suggests that John Wick is dead, he has come back from the "dead" before. This implied death might serve as a way to give John a proper retirement, but whether he will actually stay retired is still a mystery.

Article continues below advertisement

For now, it seems very likely that John Wick will be back for a fifth film. In fact, Lionsgate has already confirmed that a fifth film is in development, suggesting John's story isn’t over. Keanu Reeves has also expressed his willingness to return — though only if director Chad Stahelski is at the helm once more.

When does 'Ballerina' take place?

Following the John Wick: Chapter 4 panel at CCXP in Brazil in December 2022, Keanu Reeves clarified when Ballerina fits into the John Wick franchise timeline. "So the film Ballerina that Ana de Armas stars in, and being directed by Len Wiseman ... it takes place between John Wick Chapter 3 and John Wick Chapter 4," he revealed.

Article continues below advertisement