Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: Lionsgate Legendary Hitman John Wick Is a One-Man Army — Details on His Kill Count By Allison DeGrushe Mar. 24 2023, Published 3:31 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for the John Wick franchise. As we all know, the John Wick franchise is known for its gritty, action-packed fight sequences and brutal bloodbaths — which means the legendary titular hitman (Keanu Reeves) has killed quite a few people in his lifetime. But just how many?

Article continues below advertisement

Keep reading for John Wick's body count across the film series. Plus, stick around as we point out some of his best kills.

Source: Lionsgate John really said #JusticeForDaisy

Article continues below advertisement

John Wick's body count is astronomical.

If we add up all of his kills over the franchise, John Wick's body count is a staggering 439.

How many people did he kill in 'John Wick'?

According to Rotten Tomatoes, John Wick kills a whopping 77 people in the first film. This includes herds of thugs and gangsters, vicious Russian mob boss Viggo Tarasov (Michael Nyqvist), and Iosef Tarasov (Alfie Allen), Viggo's reckless and arrogant son who killed John's beagle puppy named Daisy. Now, this may seem like a lot, but it's only the beginning.

Article continues below advertisement

What about 'John Wick: Chapter 2'?

John kills 128 people and wipes out most of the Italian crime cartel in John Wick: Chapter 2. In case you were wondering, not much time passes between those kills — in fact, John kills someone on average every 57 seconds, per Screen Rant. Although Santino's (Riccardo Scamarcio) death is satisfying, nothing comes close to John killing someone with a pencil.

Article continues below advertisement

We can't forget about 'John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.'

As for the third installment, the titular character is excommunicado; this is the perfect way to dial up the kill count. But in the end, John falls short of his second outing and only kills 94 people in Parabellum. OK, that's still impressive! This film has some of the best kills to date, with John using everything from books to horses to finish off his enemies.

'John Wick: Chapter 4' is the deadliest in the franchise.

In the first five minutes of John Wick: Chapter 4, the hitman kills four people — from there, it's tough to keep count. Luckily, a fan on Twitter said they kept count and revealed John killed a total of 140 people, including the Elder (George Georgiou), Killa (Scott Adkins), and the Marquis Vincent de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård). This officially makes the fourth film the deadliest in the franchise.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's some of John Wick's best kills.

Regarding the first film, the best John Wick kill has to be Iosef Tarasov. After the hitman takes out Iosef's bodyguards, the Russian a-hole flees in fear. But it's not long until John catches up, shooting him in the stomach. He cries, "it was just a f--king," but John puts a bullet in his head before he can say the word "dog." Sure, it's tame, but boy, is it satisfying.

Article continues below advertisement

The first film also shows us what John is capable of — he goes on a rampage in a club (later a staple sequence in the franchise), taking out thugs left and right. In the third act, John uses his car as a weapon nearly as much as he uses his gun. At one point, he hits a guy with the car and shoots him through the roof. So badass.

There are plenty of notable kills in John Wick: Chapter 2, but as stated before, nothing comes close to the pencil kills. It's creative and shows John can use his surroundings to his advantage and turn anything into a weapon. The pencil murders also call back to the first film, when Viggo tells his son he "once saw him kill three men in a bar with a pencil."

Article continues below advertisement

The third film further demonstrates John's ability to surroundings to his advantage and turn anything into a weapon, as the Baba Yaga uses a library book to kill Ernest (Boban Marjanovic) in the first five minutes. John later shows off his deadly throwing skills, launching knives at various attackers and, at one point, hurling an axe into one man's head from about 30 feet away. We can't forget about the horse stable scene! It's iconic, and we love seeing John use the steeds to his benefit.

Article continues below advertisement

As for John Wick: Chapter 4, one of the best kills comes from John using nunchucks. He easily beats down his attackers, sweeping them off their feet before shooting them. There's also Killa (Scott Adkins), who puts up quite a fight after John slashes him in the throat with a playing card. He's later shot in the butt and fatally falls off a balcony onto a staircase. Ouch!

Though this isn't a John Wick kill, we have to include it — Marquis's henchman, Chidi (Marko Zaror), throws Mr. Nobody's (Shamier Anderson) dog onto a moving car, and attempts to shoot the canine. In the end, the dog gets the upper hand because Mr. Nobody allows the pup to attack Chidi. The bounty hunter then shoots Chidi in the head, and the dog pees on his face. Poetic cinema.