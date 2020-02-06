Did Chris Rock Actually Write the Upcoming 'Saw' Reboot 'Spiral'?

Chris will take on the role of Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks, who's assigned a case after the grisly murder of a police officer. He goes to investigate alongside his rookie partner, portrayed by Max Minghella, and under the direction of veteran police chief Samuel L. Jackson. They work together to try and get to the bottom of what's going on in the city, and that leads to some particularly gory discoveries, as it typically does. In fact, Zeke finds himself smack dab in the middle of it all.

The teaser shows Zeke chained to a metal pipe, which isn't an unfamiliar sight for the Saw series. He's given a hacksaw and an ultimatum: escape by cutting off a limb, or rot away while stuck there with the pipe. From what we've seen so far, at least from this first brief teaser, it seems as though Spiral is going to follow in the original film series' footsteps in a big way. It'll be interesting to see what kind of ideas Chris ended up having to bring to life.