The Cast of 'Back to the Future' Has Come Along Way Since the Movie Hit Theaters The cast has dispersed since the movie's release decades ago.

When it was first released in 1985, nobody knew that Robert Zemeckis's Back to the Future was going to be the kind of juggernaut that would produce two sequels and have an enormous legacy. A huge part of the movie's success, in addition to its sharp script and its intuitive direction, was thanks to the impeccable casting of the entire ensemble.

It's been decades since that movie was first released, and now, many want to know what the cast have been up to in the years's since the film's release. Here's what we know:

Michael J. Fox

Michael J. Fox was not the first choice to play Marty McFly, but it went on to become one of his most indelible roles. Michael remained busy throughout the 1990s, winning Emmys for his work on Family Ties and Spin City, and he also guest starred in a number of other shows including The Good Wife, Scrubs, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. After being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in the 1990s, Michael has also dedicated part of his life to advocacy on behalf of those with the illness.

Christopher Lloyd

Christopher Lloyd played Doc Brown in the original franchise and has had a solid career ever since. He starred in Who Framed Roger Rabbit? in 1988 and also had a role in the two Addams Family films in the 1990s. More recently, he's appeared in a variety of guest spots in everything from The Conners to The Big Bang Theory to The Mandalorian.

Lea Thompson

Lea Thompson played Lorraine, Marty's mother in the film and the young girl who has the hots for him when he travels back in time. She starred in Caroline in the City in the 1990s and was then a part of the long-running ABC Family series Switched at Birth. She also had smaller supporting roles in The Goldbergs, Stargirl, and Star Trek: Picard. She also competed on Dancing with the Stars, coming in sixth during the show's 19th season.

Crispin Glover

Crispin Glover plays Marty's father, George, and was the one of the only major actors to step away for the film's sequels. He has appeared in a couple of mainstream releases since Back to the Future, including Hot Tub Time Machine and Alice in Wonderland, he also started releasing music, which seems to be his primary interest. He had a recurring role in American Gods, and also appeared in an episode of Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities.

Thomas F. Wilson

Thomas F. Wilson's Biff and his family tree are at the center of Marty's problems across the timeline, and he has continued to act in a variety of smaller roles in the years since the film's release. He's also become a successful voice actor, having done long-running work on Spongebob Squarepants in a variety of roles.

Claudia Wells

