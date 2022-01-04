Who Does 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' Star Denise Crosby Play on 'NCIS'?

Denise's character is introduced in Season 19, Episode 10 of NCIS, titled "Pledge of Allegiance." The episode revolves around a presumed traitor hiding out in plain sight in Washington, D.C.

Navy Chief Warrant Officer Rafi Nazar (Artur Zai Benson) is the man suspected of stealing a drone key. The key in question controls all U.S drones — hence the need for the NCIS team to solve the case as quickly as possible.