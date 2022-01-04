Who Does 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' Star Denise Crosby Play on 'NCIS'?By Katherine Stinson
Jan. 4 2022, Published 5:01 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19, Episode 10 of NCIS.
Season 19 of NCIS is back with familiar and new faces. What role does actress Denise Crosby play in Season 19, Episode 10 of the hit CBS series? Denise has had an extensive acting career, with notable roles in Suits, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and more.
Denise's character is introduced in Season 19, Episode 10 of NCIS, titled "Pledge of Allegiance." The episode revolves around a presumed traitor hiding out in plain sight in Washington, D.C.
Navy Chief Warrant Officer Rafi Nazar (Artur Zai Benson) is the man suspected of stealing a drone key. The key in question controls all U.S drones — hence the need for the NCIS team to solve the case as quickly as possible.
Denise Crosby's character has a lot of authority.
You thought Agent Parker (Gary Cole) had a lot of authority on NCIS? Think again. Denise plays the Secretary of the Navy in "Pledge of Allegiance." Given the security threat level of the case, the Secretary of the Navy gets involved with the NCIS team as they work to fix the issue of the stolen key. She informs the team that it would take at least 36 hours to change the key. This means, until then, whoever possesses the key would have the power to attack the U.S with its own drones.
Thankfully, our trusty Team Gibbs (they'll always be Team Gibbs in our hearts) solves the case. It turns out Rafi was innocent. His wife used him all along, and she was the actual traitor.
While it's uncertain if Denise will return for future episodes of NCIS as of January 2022, it would be great to see her return to the series!
Denise Crosby looks familiar! What character did she play in 'Star Trek: The Next Generation'?
Denise played Lieutenant Tasha Yar on Star Trek: The Next Generation. Tasha was a pivotal character in the series, serving as the Star Trek Enterprise's chief security officer.
The accomplished actress also played the lead role of Dolly Dearest in the 1991 horror film Pet Sematary.
In addition to her role as Tasha Yar, Denise has been in everything from Dexter and Family Guy to The Walking Dead and even NCIS: LA. Denise doesn't have an official Instagram, but she's very active on Twitter where she has nearly 68K followers. The actress is definitely a dog lover, and posts frequently about Star Trek and her love of pit bulls.
Denise is also related to the Bing Crosby. Although Denise never met her grandfather before he died, she is related to the iconic crooner/actor famous for hit songs like "White Christmas."
Denise hasn't given any indication on her Twitter page if she'll be returning to NCIS. However, Season 19 of NCIS isn't over yet and we'd love to see Denise return again as the Secretary of the Navy.
You can catch new episodes of NCIS Mondays at 8 p.m. EST only on CBS.