We're Carrying a Watermelon Straight to the 'Dirty Dancing' Sequel — Here's What We Know

Jonathan Levin, who recently directed Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers with a heck of an ensemble cast, will be behind the camera for the Dirty Dancing sequel. He also co-wrote the movie with Elizabeth Chomko (The Last Drop), telling Deadline, "Through co-writing it, I fell in love with the characters (new and old), the world of 1990s Catskills New York, and the music, which will range from songs from the original movie to ‘90s hip-hop."

He also promised not to ruin anyone's childhood by straying too far from the heart of the original.