'RHOBH' Star and Marketing Genius Bozoma Saint John Has the Net Worth Fit for a Boss

Long before The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills debuted Season 14 on Bravo, fans anticipated the show based on the rumblings about the cast. Many have been especially elated to see actor Jennifer Tilly in a friend role alongside her BFF Sutton Stracke. The season also included the return of Kathy Hilton as a friend. In addition to the new friends who have made the season quite enjoyable, RHOBH enlisted a new diamond holder, Bozoma Saint John.

Bozoma, known by her ultra-successful brand, @badassboz, is a marketing guru and self-proclaimed "corporate baddie" ready to show her co-stars you can work hard and play harder. The content queen has intrigued fans with her style, business savvy, and ability to be vulnerable in her first season, which is no small feat. However, RHOBH is only the latest juggernaut she's conquered, as she's made a fortune elevating global brands. Let's dive into Bozoma's net worth!

What is Bozoma Saint John's net worth?

Bozoma's estimated net worth is $30 million. Multiple outlets have reported this amount, which was acquired through her numerous years in executive roles as a marketing professional. According to Bozoma's LinkedIn, some of her previous roles included Head of Music and Entertainment Marketing at PepsiCo, Head of Global and Consumer Marketing for Apple Music and iTunes at Apple, and Chief Brand Officer at Uber.

In June 2020, Bozoma made history as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Netflix. The job made her the streamer's first Black C-level executive. However, after only two years with Netflix, she left the company in 2022. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Boz has never said why she left and it was reportedly a "mutual decision" between her and Netflix.

"I came to Netflix with a surplus of enthusiasm and creative energy and am immensely proud of the campaigns we inspired that sparked global conversations,” she said of her exit. “It’s been a transformative two-year experience for which I will always be grateful.” Today, in addition to her RHOBH gig, Bozoma on using her marketing savvy to build her own brand. She founded and created her wig collection, EVE by Boz.

Bozoma Saint John Marketing Executive, Author, Entrepreneur, Star of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Net worth: $30 Million Bozoma Saint John is a marketing executive, author, and entrepreneur who also goes by her social media handle, "Bad Ass Boz." She also stars in Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Birthdate: Jan. 21, 1977 Birth Place: Middletown, Conn. Birth Name: Bozoma A. Arthur Education: Wesleyan University Marriages: Peter Saint John (died in 2013) Children: Lael Saint John (b. 2010); Eve Saint John (stillbirth)

Bozoma Saint John's husband, Peter, died in 2013.

Unfortunately, Bozoma's boss life hasn't been achieved without tragedy. She uses her platform, including her role on RHOBH, to discuss her marriage to her late husband, Peter Saint John. Bozoma and Peter were married for ten years before his death in 2013, and they had two children, Lael and Eve. Sadly, Eve was a stillbirth and died years before Lael was born. Bozoma often refers to Lael as her rainbow baby.

The Billboard Female Executive of the Year winner shared on Season 14 of RHOBH that, while she and Peter were married before he died, they had marital issues. During a conversation with Dorit and PK Kemsley, Bozoma said she and her husband were separated, but reconciled when he became sick with cancer.

"So,I'm widowed," she told the couple. "But the reason why I empathize is that 10 years into our marriage, we separated. We never got divorced. But then he got sick and we reconciled. He had cancer, and, you know, it's complicated."