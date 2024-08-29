Meet Bozoma Saint John, the Newest Diamond of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

One Real Housewives franchise that is buzzing in the headlines is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As the ladies of Season 14 were being filmed, news broke that Erika Jayne's ex-husband, Tom Girardi, was convicted of embezzling funds from his clients. While viewers look forward to seeing how that played out on camera, they have plenty of other things to be excited about. A lot has changed within this particular cast since the end of Season 13, and that includes who is still in it.

Article continues below advertisement

Both Crystal Kung-Minkoff and newbie Annemarie Wiley both left the series after Season 13 ended. They did not have a great time in that season, and they were both at each other's throats (pun intended) throughout. "Esopha-gate" will go down as one of the oddest feuds in Housewives history. Now, there is a new Housewife joining the ranks. Bozoma "Boz" Saint John has gained a diamond for Season 14, and based on what we know so far, she might be a new force to be reckoned with in the series.

Source: Instagram @badassboz

Article continues below advertisement

RHOBH's Bozoma Saint John is an accomplished businesswoman who has had an incredibly impressive career.

Boz Saint John is a powerhouse in the world of business. According to the Daily Dish, Boz has held the titles of "Global CMO of Netflix; the CMO of Endeavor; the CBO of Uber; the Head of Marketing at Apple Music and iTunes; and the Head of Music and Entertainment Marketing at Pepsi Co." Forbes even named her the "Most Influential CMO" (Chief Marketing Officer) of 2021. Now Boz is focused on helping others reach their full potential through her "Bad Ass Workshop." She also wrote a book about her life.

Article continues below advertisement

Boz has faced a lot of tragedy in her life, and shared those struggles in her book, 'The Urgent Life: My Story of Love, Loss, and Survival.'

Boz was born in Ghana and moved to the U.S. when she was 12 years old. She got married to Peter Saint John in 2003, and they have a daughter, Lael. In her book The Urgent Life, Boz talks about her marriage — specifically, what happened when Peter was diagnosed with cancer. Peter passed away in December 2013. The book description says of Peter's death, "Bozoma was no stranger to adversity, having lost her college boyfriend to suicide, navigated an interracial marriage, grieved a child born prematurely."

Source: Instagram @badassboz

Boz is the third Black woman in the history of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'