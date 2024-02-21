Standing On Her Own: What Is ‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne’s Net Worth?

Singer and RHOBH star Erika Jayne has been in the headlines for years for more than her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills antics. Her marriage to Tom Girardi and their subsequent divorce was in the spotlight thanks to the discovery of Tom’s crimes in 2022. The 84-year-old disbarred lawyer was arrested and indicted for stealing millions from his clients over decades. Now that Erika is divorced and standing on her own, what is her net worth?

Article continues below advertisement

Erika’s career began with small acting roles throughout the '90s before she dove into her music career. She was married before marrying Tom Girardi and had a son, Tommy, in that first marriage. She married Tom in 2000 and began pursuing her music career. She’s released many singles over the past two decades. Her first and only full-length album debuted in 2009, and since then, she’s released additional singles and has gone on tour. Now that she is supporting herself, how has her net worth changed?

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

‘RHOBH’s’ Erika Jayne’s net worth is still impressive, even standing on her own.

Erika is not poor by any means. Her tenure on RHOBH has been lucrative, as the last news regarding her Housewives salary showed that she made $600,000 in Season 11, which was a $100,000 increase from prior seasons. The money Erika earns from RHOBH isn’t the only income stream she has. She has written a memoir and produces her music through her own record label.

Erika "Jayne" Girardi TV Personality and Singer Net worth: $5 Million Erika Jayne is a singer and TV personality who has been on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since 2014. Erika is also an actress, author, and owner of her record label, Pretty Mess Records. Birthdate: July 10, 1971 Birthplace: Atlanta, Ga. Marriage: Thomas Zizzo (1991–1996), Tom Girardi (2000–separated as of 2021) Children: Tommy Zizzo (32)

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Erika Jayne is a singer, actor, and entrepreneur in addition to being on ‘RHOBH.’

Erika produces her music through her own record label, Pretty Mess Records. She shared the reasoning behind the label’s name with the Bravo’s Daily Dish, saying, “Pretty Mess is just a description. Sometimes you are a princess, sometimes you are a temptress, and sometime[s] you are a pretty mess." The memoir she released in 2018 is also titled Pretty Mess. She has had several songs top the Billboard charts over the years and had a Las Vegas residency in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Erika’s current legal woes may negatively affect her net worth in the future.