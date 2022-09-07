We Know Exactly Where 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne's Diamond Earrings Are Now

'Tis the season.

A $1.4 million pair of diamond earrings could make the perfect holiday gift — at least Elissa D. Miller thinks so.

The pricey studs once adorned the ears of Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, who reluctantly turned them over to Miller, the trustee presiding over the bankruptcy of her estranged husband's law firm Girardi Keese.

In court documents, Miller asked to sell them at auction between Dec. 5-16 to “take advantage of the holiday shopping period.”