The 'RHOBH' Drama Continues: What Did Erika Jayne Say to Sutton Stracke?
The drama between Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been going on for several seasons. Fans who thought these two may end up on good terms at some point in the future may be questioning themselves now.
Sutton's comments about Erika's lawsuits have kicked up a lot of dust. Some fans are now wondering what has been said between the two ladies. These are the details.
What did Erika Jayne say to Sutton Stracke?
Sutton had a lot to say about Erika’s lawsuits during the Aug. 17, 2022, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Keep in mind that Erika is in the midst of an embezzlement scandal with her estranged husband Tom Girardi at this time.
First, let's back up a second: Previously, in Episode 12, Erika and Garcelle went for drinks and Erika said that Sutton was a liability as a friend. Erika noted that she was glad that Garcelle's longtime pal, Sheree Zampino, was part of the group, because she often has to stick up for Sutton.
"I'm glad you have Sheree, because I think Sutton is a liability to you," Erika said. Garcelle then questioned why "everybody" in the group "come[s] down on [Sutton]."
"Because she's unpredictable in some ways," Erika continued.
In her confessional, Garcelle reflected on Erika's decision to use the word "liability."
"It's very strange for Erika to say that Sutton could be a liability to me," Garcelle explained, before adding that Sutton and Erika had been on friendly terms during the cast trip to Mexico earlier on in the season.
Though Sutton wasn't there when Erika referred to her as a "liability," Garcelle chose to tell her what was said during Lisa Rinna's Rinna Rosé tasting.
A few episodes later, things came to a head once again between Sutton and Erika.
On the Aug. 17 episode, Sutton said that she didn't appreciate the liability comment — and she also revealed that an attorney contacted her about Erika's ongoing legal issues.
Erika said she knew why — and the episode flashed back to the Season 11 reunion, when Sutton discussed a rumor she heard about a partner at Tom's firm.
Now, when Kyle asked Erika what she meant when she called Sutton a liability, Erika said: “Hindrance to the rest of the group.”
Things got even juicier between the famous housewives.
Sutton spoke up, saying, "What I've learned is [that] Erika has a lot of lawsuits in front of her. My point is more, you were a liability to all of us last year. That's why you are a liability and not me! You've proven that!"
Erika snapped back, "I told you to be quiet! I told you to be quiet!"
Will the ladies — who have bonded this season over being on dating apps — eventually make amends? Erika told E! in June 2022 that while her relationship with Sutton was "fragile," they can likely come to an understanding. "We're not going to be forced into kumbaya," she said. She added that they will "work that out at our own ... timing, not everyone else's."
There is more drama on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' between other co-stars.
The problems between Erika and Sutton have made episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills even more interesting, but it turns out that they are not the only women who might not easily be able to see eye to eye on the show though. Denise Richards and Lisa also struggled with an ongoing feud for a while.
As Reality Titbit notes, Denise and Lisa have been in each other's lives for more than two decades. Before becoming reality TV stars, they both tried their hand at modeling.
During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, Denise and Lisa had a major falling-out. They stopped getting along after rumors about Denise having an affair started circulating, and her friendship with Lisa ended as collateral damage.
Dorit Kemsley and Dana Wilkey are two more stars from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills who aren’t getting along right now either. In a recent Instagram post, Dana made claims that Dorit was having an affair, and now they’re having some serious issues.
New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.