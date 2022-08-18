The 'RHOBH' Drama Continues: What Did Erika Jayne Say to Sutton Stracke?

Sutton had a lot to say about Erika’s lawsuits during the Aug. 17, 2022, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Keep in mind that Erika is in the midst of an embezzlement scandal with her estranged husband Tom Girardi at this time.

First, let's back up a second: Previously, in Episode 12, Erika and Garcelle went for drinks and Erika said that Sutton was a liability as a friend. Erika noted that she was glad that Garcelle's longtime pal, Sheree Zampino, was part of the group, because she often has to stick up for Sutton.