Why Garcelle Beauvais Is a Perfect Fit for 'RHOBH,' From Her Philandering Ex to Her Hollywood Career

There are a lot of cast shakeups happening in The Real Housewives universe. After the dramatic exit of Lisa Vanderpump (we'll never forget how much we heard the term 'puppygate' during Season 9 of RHOBH), there needed to be a strong personality to fill her spot. Sutton Stracke was the first new Season 10 cast member confirmed, and now, a Hollywood actress is set to join the cast from the most coveted zip code in the U.S.

Garcelle Beauvais has officially signed on to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and her past personal turmoil has been excellent training for the drama she'll deal with on the show. Garcelle Beauvais' husband cheated on her for five years before she left him, and she's been outspoken about dealing with her divorce. Details on her personal life and her statement about joining RHOBH.

Who is Garcelle Beauvais' ex-husband Mike Nilon? Garcelle was previously married to a producer named Daniel Saunders, and the pair had a son named Oliver together in 1991. They divorced, and Garcelle found love again with Mike Nilon. He is an agent from the Creative Arts Agency (CAA), which represents tons of famous entertainers and they said "I do" in 2001. Garcelle and Mike wanted to expand their family, but they dealt with issues of infertility.

Garcelle was also starring on NYPD Blue during several of the years when she was trying to get pregnant (from 2001 to 2004). Garcelle and Mike's struggles to conceive were met with success in 2007 when she gave birth to twin boys, Jaid and Jax. But, their new bliss was soon interrupted when Garcelle found proof that her husband had been cheating on her.

In a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey on her OWN show Oprah: Where Are They Now in 2015, Garcelle discussed how she first found out her husband had cheated on her in 2010. She said that when she first met Mike, she thought she had hit the long ball with finding an ideal husband. Then she found texts he had sent to another woman with messages like, "I love you."

“I forgot my phone at home. I said, ‘Hey, can I use your phone to call your mom?’ So, I went to go make the call and I saw, ‘I love you.’ I looked again, and I said, ‘What’s this?’ That’s pretty much how everything changed,” Garcelle said. She then drafted an email to Mike's co-workers about his five-year extramarital affair and hit 'send.'

The email to Mike's co-workers got picked up by The New York Post. While most angry exes tend to draft salacious emails as a form of therapy — and then delete them, Garcelle was so angry at Mike for stepping out on her that she sent the email to his co-workers. Someone then leaked the email, and it got published word for word in The New York Post. While Garcelle later felt badly for airing out her dirty laundry in that way, she was happy that she had exposed his cheating in the public.

The email read: “Tiger Woods/Jesse James/Mike Nilon. What do they have in common… I found out today that MY husband of almost nine years has been having an affair for five years with some slut in Chicago. I am devastated!!!! And I have been duped!! Our boys don’t deserve this!”

In the years since the infamous email was leaked, Garcelle continued to talk about her divorce, and how she didn't regret publicizing the cheating (though she did admit that the email might not have been the best method of disseminating the information).

In the Oprah interview, she said that she began seeing a life coach after the email served as a wakeup call to make things better for her kids. In comparison to the devastation caused by her public divorce, taking on the ladies of RHOBH should be a cakewalk.

Garcelle released an empowering statement about joining RHOBH. Though there hasn't been a lot of speculation about Garcelle taking on a role on the show, once it was announced, it was clear that she was a perfect fit. Garcelle's entertainer roots will give her a bond with castmates Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, and Denise Richards, and her divorce drama will likely also give her further of a connection with Denise, who was publicly cheated on by ex Charlie Sheen.

Garcelle's casting news is also groundbreaking because she is the first black cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. No Real Housewives franchise has featured black castmates aside from Atlanta, Potomac, and the long canceled D.C. She made note of her history-making casting news in her statement to The Daily Dish.

“I am excited and proud to be joining the cast of such a wildly popular and beloved show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As a working actor who has been in the industry for some time, it’s exhilarating to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum. As the first African American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!”

"The hustle is R-E-A-L!" she finished. "No games, all heart, and a little dash of fashion-filled sass is what you’ll get when you step into my sphere… and I wouldn’t have it any other way!”