Noella Bergener Reveals She Has a Boyfriend Amid Her Divorce Battle with Ex "Sweet" James Bergener

During Noella Bergener's debut as a full-time housewife on the Season 16 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the mom of two sang the praises of her husband, "Sweet" James Bergener.

"He's the sweetest, most authentic man. It's not a brand, it's actually him," Noella said about the personal injury attorney's famous nickname during a lunch out at Nobu with co-star Heather Dubrow and "friend" Nicole James.