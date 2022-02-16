Dr. Jen Armstrong Makes a Mint on Her Business

Women's Health Magazine reports that Jen has been named in a few lawsuits, including one case a patient filed against her. The patient claims that Jen "hired an unlicensed, convicted doctor to perform [her] cosmetic surgery." Another patient also brought a suit against Jen for "medical assault and battery after a surgical procedure gone wrong."

However, Jen is also suing a former employee for allegedly impersonating her and stealing medical supplies, so perhaps viewers will see how the lawsuits play out on TV.