'RHOBH' Star Sheree Zampino Was Once Married to a Retired NFL Player

Sheree Zampino Was Once Married to a Retired NFL Player
Apr. 8 2022, Published 2:01 p.m. ET
It’s official! Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be gaining two new faces. Reports share that Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino, the famous ex-wife of Oscar-winning actor Will Smith, will be joining Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Kathy Hilton for another drama-filled season.
Fans are naturally ecstatic for the new season and Sheree joining the cast has made things more interesting. Not only has Sheree been in the reality television world before, but the 54-year-old also shares a son with Will, 29-year-old Trey. Now, interest in Sheree’s current love life is at an all-time high. So, who is Sheree Zampino’s husband? Here’s everything that we know.
Sheree Zampino was once married to retired NFL star Terrell Fletcher.
According to TMZ, Sheree decided to end her marriage with former NFL star Terrell Fletcher in November 2014.
Sheree and Terrell first tied the knot in 2007, per CelebrityRaid. Fans were able to see Sheree and Terrell’s relationship play out during her time on the VH1 show Hollywood Exes.
The outlet shares that fans often noted that Sheree didn't seem too happy in her marriage with Terrell. Even though the former couple shares a daughter, 15-year-old Jodie Fletcher, Sheree and Terrell were unable to keep their marriage afloat.
Sheree cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce and requested spousal support at the time. However, no details about Sheree and Terrell’s divorce settlement have been disclosed to the public.
It appears that Sheree is single these days! Sheree's Instagram page shows no signs of a significant other, but the star may simply be keeping her romantic life out of the public eye.
Sheree is Will Smith’s first wife.
Even though Sheree and Will’s marriage didn’t work out, the pair are on great terms with each other. For folks who have been out of the loop, Sheree is Will’s first wife. CelebrityRaid shares that the pair first met in the '90s while Will was filming The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
The pair got married in 1992 and split up three years later. The outlet shares that the reason for their divorce was the couple agreeing that they were immature.
However, Sheree and Will remain devoted parents to their son, Trey. In fact, The Sun shares that Sheree maintains a great relationship with Will and his current wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Sheree also shared a picture with Will after his Academy Award win for best actor. She captioned the photo, "Epic night! Congratulations again — when one wins we all win! #familyfirst”
The reality star also posted a video of herself, the Smith children, and various family and friends celebrating Will’s epic win.
Fans are excited to see Sheree on ‘RHOBH.’
Season 12 of RHOBH will feature some new blood. Even though Sheree has only secured a “friend of” role on the series, fans believe that she makes a great addition to the cast. Sheree has legendary ties in entertainment and she's no stranger to the reality television world.
Not to mention, Sheree is an accomplished woman. The 54-year-old is an entrepreneur with two businesses under her belt. Sheree has a skincare line, Whoop Ash, that offers body butter. The star also has a self-titled boutique that offers an array of women’s clothing and accessories.
At this time, there is no set premiere date for Season 12 of RHOBH, but fans are looking forward to seeing how Sheree meshes with the ladies.