Sheree Zampino Is Confirmed to Appear on Season 12 of 'RHOBH' — What's Her Net Worth?By Leila Kozma
Dec. 22 2021, Published 9:43 a.m. ET
The next celeb to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? It's Sheree Zampino, the actress and media personality who previously appeared on shows like Oh Drama!, where she served as the guest host, and Hollywood Exes.
She and Sanela Diana Jenkins will both appear in Season 12 of RHOBH. Sheree shares a 29-year-old son, Trey Smith, with her ex-husband, Will Smith. Sheree made her debut on Season 4, Episode 15 of RHOBH before landing a meatier role. What's her net worth?
Sheree Zampino will appear on Season 12 of 'RHOBH.' What's her net worth?
Sheree Zampino and Sanela Diana Jenkins, a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and the CEO of Neuro, are set to make their first appearance in a friend of the housewives capacity in Season 12 of RHOBH. Right now, her net worth is around $6 million.
While Diana is a successful company owner, Sheree is best known for her work as a media personality and the mom of Trey, the 29-year-old son she shares with Will Smith. Sheree and Will got married on May 9, 1992. They filed for divorce in 1995.
Sheree Zampino
Actress, Media personality, Producer, Fashion boutique owner
Net worth: $6 million
Sheree Zampino is best known for her work as a media personality, but she also serves as a producer and the owner of a cult clothing store, the Sheree Elizabeth Boutique.
Birth date: Nov. 16, 1967
Birth place: Schenectady, N.Y.
Birth name: Sheree Elizabeth Zampino
Father: Les Zampino, martial artist and the president of the Northeast Taekwondo Academy in Rotterdam, N.Y.
Marriages: Will Smith (1992–1995), Pastor Terrell Fletcher (2007–2014)
Children: Trey Smith (with Will Smith), Jodie Fletcher (with Pastor Terrell Fletcher)
Education: studied Fashion Design at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, Fashion Merchandising at The Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles
Sheree Zampino says it didn't work out between her and Will Smith because they were too young.
Sheree was only 24 years old when she married Will, then only 23. Sheree said that their age became a contributing factor in the fast-paced demise of the relationship.
"Our marriage ended because we were so young," Sheree wrote on Facebook, via Showbiz Cheat Sheet. "It's just a lot of responsibility. Marriage is not easy. Especially at that age."
They welcomed Trey in November 1992, half a year after tying the knot. Ultimately, Will started a new life with Jada Pinkett Smith. They exchanged vows on Dec. 31, 1997. The past years saw a steady rise in divorce-related rumors, with some fans dismissing their open marriage.
Sheree Zampino's second husband, Pastor Terrell Fletcher, is a former NFL player.
Meanwhile, Sheree went on to marry Terrell Fletcher. Terrell started a new career as the pastor of the City of Hope International Church in San Diego, Calif. after spending eight years as a running back at the San Diego Chargers. Sheree and Terrell tied the knot in 2007, welcoming their first and only daughter, Jodie, the same year. Sheree filed for divorce in November 2014.