Sheree Zampino Is Confirmed to Appear on Season 12 of 'RHOBH' — What's Her Net Worth?

Sheree Zampino and Sanela Diana Jenkins, a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and the CEO of Neuro, are set to make their first appearance in a friend of the housewives capacity in Season 12 of RHOBH. Right now, her net worth is around $6 million.

While Diana is a successful company owner, Sheree is best known for her work as a media personality and the mom of Trey, the 29-year-old son she shares with Will Smith. Sheree and Will got married on May 9, 1992. They filed for divorce in 1995.