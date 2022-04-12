Are Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais Friends?By Elizabeth Randolph
Apr. 12 2022, Published 6:44 p.m. ET
In most Real Housewives franchises, the friendships formed on the shows don’t always last long-term. For The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais, however, the drama has continued outside of filming. Since filming wrapped for RHOBH Season 12, the castmates have stopped speaking and no longer follow each other on their Instagram accounts.
Amid their falling out, reports now state that the upcoming season of RHOBH will focus on Erika and Garcelle’s feud. The Bravo stars have also discussed their feud publicly and why fans shouldn’t count on them becoming friends again any time soon.
Is Garcelle Beauvais friends with Erika Jayne?
Garcelle and Erika met when The Jamie Foxx Show alum joined the cast in Season 10. During her first season, she bonded with the “XXPEN$IVE” singer, but fans noticed a change in their relationship shortly after they wrapped RHOBH Season 11. In January of 2022, Garcelle unfollowed Erika on Instagram. Later, she explained her decision while co-hosting The Real, confirming that she and Erika are no longer friends.
“OK, all I can say is [that] she called me something that I did not like," she revealed to her co-hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. “And therefore, when somebody offends you in a way... I don't want to see her posts, I don't want to put a little 'like.' So, I thought, 'I'm going to unfollow her.' I don't want to see her posts."
Garcelle continued, saying, “Did I know it was going to cause World War III? Unfollowing someone is huge, apparently, because it was breaking news all over the place.”
After Garcelle axed Erika’s Instagram, Erika ignited the feud by tossing her co-star’s memoir, Love Me As I Am, in a trash bin. She tagged the Coming to America actress on her Instagram story and said, “Even though you unfollowed me, I'm sure you'll see this.”
Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais’s feud will continue in ‘RHOBH’ Season 12.
RHOBH wrapped its three-part reunion in October 2021. In true Bravo fashion, the ladies soon reunited to film Season 12, and it seems like the feud has only gotten worse. During one scene from the trailer, Garcelle and Lisa Rinna confront Erika about her drinking amid her ex Tom Girardi’s alleged embezzlement and fraud scandal. When the “Pretty Mess” singer accused her castmates of trying to make her look bad, Garcelle clapped back, saying, “Erika, I don't have to make you look bad. You can do that on your own."
Before their fallout, Garcelle also shared her thoughts about Erika’s legal woes. In an episode of The Real, the host explained why she felt Erika could do “much more” regarding Tom’s ongoing case. While Erika has claimed Tom didn’t involve her in his alleged schemes, Garcelle believes her co-star should support his reported victims more effectively by giving up the lavish items Tom bought her during their marriage.
"This is a way of saying, 'I have compassion for you and therefore take the jewelry, take the earrings, take the necklace,'" she told her co-hosts, adding she "wouldn't be able to sleep at night knowing I had diamonds that were paid for with money that was robbed from innocent families."
Erika, however, has a different opinion. In the Season 12 trailer, she's seen going after Crystal Kung Minkoff. "You want to be on the side of the victims because you think that's cool. [But] I don't give a f--k about anybody else but me."
Watch all the drama unfold when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Wednesday, May 11 at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.