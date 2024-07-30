No Exceptions: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Tax Issue, Explained

While fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills await Season 14's arrival, they have plenty of gossip and news to tide them over until then. One major point of interest that has sustained itself since the beginning of Season 13 is the separation of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky. Initially, rumors of Mauricio's alleged infidelity broke, and were later followed by whispers that it was Kyle who actually cheated in their marriage. Fan imaginations continued to run wild thanks to her new friend.

There was a general consensus that there would be answers provided during Season 13, but that never really came to pass. Kyle's inability to share any true updates about their marital situation had many longtime viewers of the Bravo show calling her a hypocrite, as she has been harsh on former cast members for not sharing more in the past. Since Season 13 ended, many are still unclear about what exactly happened, and now Mauricio and Kyle still have another issue to contend with: the state government.

What is going on with the tax lien on Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's house?

Reports have come out that the home that Kyle and Mauricio once shared together has been put under a tax lien. According to Page Six, California issued a state tax lien on the couple's marital home in Encino, Calif., in the amount of $6,542 on July 26, 2024. With their marriage coming to a slow and steady end, this news was probably not helpful for the estranged couple. What exactly is a tax lien, and how did it happen to Kyle and Mauricio?

What exactly is a tax lien?

As The Tax Defenders explain it, "A tax lien is a legal claim placed by a government entity on a property due to unpaid taxes." The lien "grants the government the right to seize or sell the property to recover the unpaid taxes." A state tax lien differs from a federal or county lien, and is specific to taxes owed to a state government.

