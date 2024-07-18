Is There Love In the Air for Mauricio Umansky? He Was Seen With a New Woman

Die-hard fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have been following the slow-simmering demise of the marriage between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky. When the series first began in the fall of 2010, Kyle and Mauricio were the epitome of "couple goals," at least to the viewers. Because of this heightened attention to their relationship, the months leading up to the news of their separation were filled with plenty of rumors about their marriage potentially coming to an end.

Article continues below advertisement

Rumors swirled that Mauricio cheated, but those were soon overtaken by rumors that Kyle was also guilty of infidelity. With all the stories flying around them, the official news of their separation was not that surprising. However, Bravo fans were still wondering why they were separating and were hoping to glean some answers from Season 13 of RHOBH. Unfortunately, they were entirely disappointed, as the topic was only touched on, if not completely ignored. Now, Mauricio has been seen with a new woman.

Source: Netflix Mauricio Umanksy on 'Buying Beverly Hills'

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Mauricio Umansky's mysterious new girlfriend?

Mauricio was seen embracing and kissing a woman who has yet to be identified. The duo looks to be very much enamored with each other, but outlets were unable to get a name for the time being. The blond woman appears to be younger than Umansky, but her actual age has yet to be confirmed as well. Mauricio has been photographed in a variety of flirtatious situations with women throughout their separation, but the body language in the photos with his mystery lady makes it seem they're more than just dating.

Source: Netflix Kyle Richards and daughter Farrah Brittany on 'Buying Beverly Hills'

Article continues below advertisement

What's going on with Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's marriage and separation?

RHOBH viewers were incredibly disappointed by the lack of insight into what was happening between Mauricio and Kyle during Season 13. It was almost entirely avoided, and fans were frustrated by what they felt was hypocrisy from Kyle, who refused to divulge the kind of information she would demand from her fellow cast members in prior seasons. Luckily, fans got a little more of what they were seeking when Season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills debuted on Netflix a few weeks after the RHOBH reunion.

Source: Netflix Kyle and Mauricio on 'Buying Beverly Hills'

Article continues below advertisement

Are Kyle and Mauricio still living together?

Kyle and Mauricio were still living together when the news of their separation broke, and they stayed in the same house for longer than most would. However, Kyle shared that Mauricio moved out of their house during a May 2024 interview with the Bitch Bible podcast. While on the podcast she said, "The day that he moved out was just strange because I came home and I was like, 'everything's so quiet.'”

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade were rumored to be in a relationship, and those rumors still stand.