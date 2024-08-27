Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Paris Hilton Woman Says Kathy Hilton's Estate Sale Was a "Unique" Experience at Her Bel Air Mansion "I fully enjoyed the house tour," the woman says in her video of the estate sale. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 27 2024, 10:14 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kathyhilton

Anyone who loves a good garage sale knows that the rich neighborhoods are the places to go. And if you happen to live within driving distance of Kathy Hilton, when you hear she's having an estate sale, you basically have to drop everything, call in sick to work, or find a babysitter to make sure you get there as soon as possible.

One woman shared her experience on TikTok after she attended the estate sale, which she confirmed by looking up Kathy's house online to compare the properties. So, rest assured, the estate sale was the real deal. But what the woman found, from chihuahuas for adoption to a handful of children's rocking horses and holiday decor, might surprise you.

Kathy Hilton's estate sale had everything from chihuahuas for adoption to designer dresses.

In the TikTok, the woman, whose name is Lexie Jay, shares that she had to pay a $25 entry fee which, she notes, is fair. And, while she found the idea of Kathy having an estate sale to be "nuts and confusing," she actually enjoyed getting to tour the house and see clothing worn by both Kathy and her daughter, Paris Hilton.

Lexie also notes in the video that she heard someone say they purchased Paris's iconic dress from her twenty-first birthday, but a user in the comments under the video shared that Paris said in a podcast that her dress was "archived for her daughter." Still, even a lookalike dress from Kathy's home is enough for any Hilton fan to swoon over.

The estate sale also had patio furniture, fan art of Kathy for sale, and brand new designer clothes with tags from Annie's Ibiza for under $200 each. To put it into perspective, dresses from Annie's Ibiza typically go for thousands of dollars, so this stuff was priced to sell.