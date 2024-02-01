Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Relationship Timeline: Did They Really Fake It? Amid Kyle Richards divorce, rumors have been swirling about her relationship with Morgan Wade, but now fans are wondering if any of it was real. By Sarah Walsh Feb. 1 2024, Published 11:20 a.m. ET Source: BRAVO Kyle Richards

This season, on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills we learned that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are having a hard year in their marriage. Ever since, there have been many many rumors running around about 54-year-old Richards, and the 29-year-old rising country music sensation, Morgan Wade. With many cozy pics and moments together, their 'maybe romance' has become a captivating storyline, leaving fans eager to decipher the enigma that shrouds their connection.

But now that filming for the Real Housewives Reunion Special has finished, things look pretty different. From a serendipitous meeting to the recent removal of traces on social media, the timeline of Kyle and Morgan's relationship unfurls with twists and turns that keep fans guessing if the relationship was real or if the whole thing was orchestrated for the plot. Let's find out!

The two met after Kyle heard Morgan sing on the radio.

Source: Instagram/@kylerichards18 Kyle Richards in pink Nikes

The origin of Kyle and Morgan's connection can be traced back to 2021 when Morgan's voice on the radio caught Kyle's attention. Kyle confessed that it was Morgan's song "Wilder Days" playing on the radio that served as the catalyst for their meeting. Kyle was impressed, to say the least. Enthralled by Morgan's musical talent, Kyle slid into her DMs... but only as a friend.

The unexpected connection was solidified when Morgan, perhaps surprised to find a Beverly Hills resident had connected with her online, reached out to Kyle and messaged her too. After that, it didn't take long for the two to meet, and become fast friends. During this season, we've seen the pair sitting on each other's laps, and being very playful. Heck, in Morgan's new track, "Fall in Love With Me," the two even shared a kiss, and a bath too!

Now that filming for the reunion show Is over, Kyle and Morgan have deleted each other off of their socials.

Fast forward to the present. Filming for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion show is over, and Kyle and Morgan's Instagram accounts look much different. Once filled with very friendly pictures of one another, now their socials make it seem like they never even knew each other. And this move has left fans speculating and scratching their heads.

Source: Getty images Morgan Wade Singing

While the duo has never officially confirmed or denied any romantic involvement, the removal of digital imprints raises questions about the authenticity of their bond. The decision to cleanse their online platforms of each other's existence is fueling rumors that the whole thing was made up or exaggerated to hype up the show. On the social media scrub, one fan said, "Even their first picture together, the one that made headlines, is totally gone." Adding, "I mean the timing is just peculiar."

Even though it may look like the curtain has fallen on Kyle and Morgan's relationship, the public is still searching for clues that might explain what happened. Sure, some are speculating that the social media purge means that the whole thing was fake. But we aren't convinced. I mean who hasn't banished an ex off their socials after a nasty breakup?