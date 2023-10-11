Home > Entertainment > Music Maren Morris Is Leaving the Country Music Industry Due to a "Toxic" Environment Maren Morris announced in September 2023 that she would be leaving country music, leading many to wonder why she was leaving the genre behind. By Joseph Allen Oct. 11 2023, Published 2:53 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Singer Maren Morris has always had a complex relationship with country music, and she announced in September 2023 that she would be stepping away from the genre altogether. Following the news that Maren was leaving country, many understandably had questions about what had sparked her decision and what it might mean for the future of her career.

It seems clear that Maren didn't take the decision to leave lightly, and that she took plenty of time in ultimately reaching it. Now that she's officially left country music behind, though, many want to better understand why she felt like she had to read.

Why did Maren Morris leave country music?

In September 2023, Maren released an LP with two songs, "The Tree" and "Get the Hell Out of Here," which explicitly touched on her relationship to country and Nashville. In an interview that same month with the Los Angeles Times, Maren announced that she would be taking a step back from country music. The following month, she discussed that decision on Popcast, the New York Times' music podcast.

In that interview, Maren explained that she was stepping away because of an accumulation of problems inside the industry. She referred to the backlash she received after releasing her debut album in 2016, saying that she wasn't viewed as country enough. “Ironically, it was like, ‘She’s not country. Look at the way she dresses. Get the hell out of here. You don’t belong here. This is not, like, Dolly (Parton),’” she explained.

Maren said that she now realized seven years later that she was operating in a "toxic" environment. “I don’t want to say goodbye, but I really cannot participate in the really toxic arms of this institution anymore,” she said. Maren was quick to add, though, that it was "a little hyperbolic" to claim that she had left country music behind altogether.

“But I certainly can’t participate in a lot of it. So I’m OK kind of just going and doing my own thing,” she said, adding that anyone who liked her music was welcome to listen to it. “I’m not shutting off fans of country music. That’s not my intention,” the singer added. “It’s just the music industry that I have to walk away — a few factions — from.”