Inside Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean's Feud

Marren Morris commented on Cassadee's post writing, "It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human." She then went on to refer to Brittany as "Insurrection Barbie."

While Brittany did not respond to the Twitter interaction directly, she released Barbie-themed t-shirts that read "Don't Tread on Our Kids," which seemingly appeared to be a dig at Marren. She also appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to explain what she meant by her caption.