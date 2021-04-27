Tucker Carlson's Children Are Following in His Footsteps

Tucker and Susie named their son after Tucker’s brother, Buckley. While there is not much to be known about Buckley from the internet, we do know that he is 23 or 24 years old and working for U.S. Rep. Jim Banks.

"Buckley Carlson recently joined Banks' Capitol Hill staff in Washington after graduating from the University of Virginia. The younger Carlson had applied for a communications job with Banks, according to David Keller, his chief of staff,” the Journal Gazette wrote. “Buckley Carlson accepted an entry-level job as a special assistant in Banks' office. He is answering phones, responding to correspondence from the congressman's northeast Indiana constituents, and assisting with media communications."

The couple also has two younger daughters, Lillie and Dorothy.